Shares of McDonald's Inc. MCD moved higher by 6.98% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt McDonald's has. Based on McDonald's's balance sheet as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.87 billion and current debt is at $318.40 million, amounting to $35.18 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.83 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $32.36 billion.

16 HOURS AGO