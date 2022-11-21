ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
People

4 Idaho Students Were Killed in Apparent Knife Attack — Was It 'Crime of Passion' or 'Burglary Gone Wrong?'

The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 Four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday from an apparent homicide, and authorities have now announced that investigators believe a knife was used in the attack. The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based on preliminary information,...
Mesquite Local News

New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles

Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
ARTnews

Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada

Two men who in 2019 defaced the White River Narrows, a petroglyph amphitheater with the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in Nevada, were sentenced to prison last week. Their actions violated the Archeological Resources Protection Act, a U.S, statute that advocates penalties for the vandalism or looting of archaeological sites on public land. Listed among the National Register of Historic Places, the White River Narrows is best known for its winding rhyolite canyons and vast petroglyph galleries spread across some 4,000 acres just a couple hours north of Las Vegas. The petroglyphs date back to between roughly 4,000 years ago...
The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
The Independent

Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso

A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
Washington Examiner

Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California

Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

Update: Republican Kari Lake gained ground on Sunday night in the race for Arizona governor, but Democrat Katie Hobbs still held a 26,000-vote lead. Read the latest here. A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call.
