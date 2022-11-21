Read full article on original website
The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
Police are investigating "hundreds" of tips that one of the Idaho stabbings victims had a stalker
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. Investigators have pursued "hundreds of pieces of information" about the possibility...
4 Idaho Students Were Killed in Apparent Knife Attack — Was It 'Crime of Passion' or 'Burglary Gone Wrong?'
The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 Four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday from an apparent homicide, and authorities have now announced that investigators believe a knife was used in the attack. The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based on preliminary information,...
Mesquite Local News
New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles
Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Murray Hooper's Final Words Before Arizona Execution
Hooper's execution was Arizona's third since the state resumed executions after an eight-year pause.
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada
Two men who in 2019 defaced the White River Narrows, a petroglyph amphitheater with the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in Nevada, were sentenced to prison last week. Their actions violated the Archeological Resources Protection Act, a U.S, statute that advocates penalties for the vandalism or looting of archaeological sites on public land. Listed among the National Register of Historic Places, the White River Narrows is best known for its winding rhyolite canyons and vast petroglyph galleries spread across some 4,000 acres just a couple hours north of Las Vegas. The petroglyphs date back to between roughly 4,000 years ago...
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
Here's what we know -- and don't know -- about the killings of 4 University of Idaho students as a suspect has yet to be identified
As the University of Idaho mourns the loss of four students killed in an attack at an off-campus home last weekend, a community remains in crisis over few known details surrounding the students' deaths and the lack of an identified suspect.
University of Idaho students were 'likely asleep' before being attacked, police say as search for answers intensifies
The four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home were "likely asleep," before they were attacked, Moscow, Idaho, police said in a Friday evening update.
Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso
A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Confirms the Flagstaff Move Was for Robyn’s Son Dayton To Attend College
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown confirms the main motivation for moving to Flagstaff was for the betterment of Robyn and her children at the expense of all of the other wives and children.
ABC7 Chicago
University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds and likely asleep, coroner says
'We're leaving as fast as we can': Community reels with unease after 4 Idaho students killed. Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, the Latah County Coroner said Friday. The four victims...
8 Undiscovered Cheap and Beautiful Places To Retire
In planning for retirement, deciding "where" is just as important as determining how much you should save. And while it's easy to find beautiful cities throughout the United States, not all of us can...
Arizona DPS detectives make Tucson arrests, seize drugs and weapons
Detectives from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang made a large weapons and drug seizure during a warrant search at a Tucson property on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California
Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
‘Illinois is a welcoming state:’ Chicago welcomes 32 more migrants from Texas border
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago welcomed 32 more migrants Wednesday, now having 3,716 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. According to the city, the families were provided with immediate shelter and support to meet basic needs, including basic management and connections to services from many community-based agencies. The city of […]
Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race
Update: Republican Kari Lake gained ground on Sunday night in the race for Arizona governor, but Democrat Katie Hobbs still held a 26,000-vote lead. Read the latest here. A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call.
