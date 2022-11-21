Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
numberfire.com
Week 12 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can Washington Come Through Against the Falcons' Defense?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Thanksgiving Slate
Bills (-9.5) at Lions54.532.022.5. If you've got a long trip ahead of you, check out the Thanksgiving Slate Preview episode of the Heat Check Podcast. I say this as someone who hates swallowing chalk in DFS and who is oftentimes guilty of trying too hard to be different -- you should plug in Josh Allen ($9,500).
Sporting News
Week 12 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every active player in the NFL is available for fantasy football owners this week, so having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is ultra important. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 12 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Broncos waive Melvin Gordon, Chargers/Chiefs recap and Cordarrelle Patterson appreciation
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens give an update on the news following Week 11 in the NFL, including a recap of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, before searching through the waiver wire for Week 12 recommendations.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
numberfire.com
Texans bench Davis Mills, Kyle Allen expected to start in Week 12
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will not start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mills' struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to make a change heading into Week 12. Kyle Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will start on Sunday. In 10 games this season, Mills has completed 203 of 328 pass attempts (61.9%) for 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?
The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
numberfire.com
Rams mum on Matthew Stafford (concussion) status
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford re-entered the concussion protocol, according to sources of ProFootballTalk. Rams head coach Sean McVay has refrained from saying Stafford has a concussion, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly back in protocol for the second time in less than a week. McVay said they would wait for more information before discussing the possibility of shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season. Bryce Perkins replaced Stafford during the Rams' loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, so he could make his first career start in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Darrell Henderson claimed by Jaguars
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Henderson was surprisingly waived by the Rams earlier in the week and has now been claimed by the Jaguars. Exactly how much he will factor into the Jacksonville backfield is unclear. He will likely compete with JaMycal Hasty for the backup role behind sophomore star Travis Etienne.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Can the Lions Score a Massive Upset on Thanksgiving to Keep Their Win Streak Alive?
Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Detroit Lions. I didn't expect this, but Buffalo is the contrarian side in this spot. They're receiving only 40% of bets and 43% of the money in this spot. The Bills -- fresh off two losses and failing to cover last week against Cleveland in this...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 12
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 12 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) active for Nuggets on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Jokic will make his return after the Denver center missed four straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, Jokic's FanDuel salary stands at $10,500.
