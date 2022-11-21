ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

2022 Bayou Classic: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over

The Bayou Classic is an annual football showdown between two powerhouse Louisiana HBCUs: Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling. When the Classic first began, it started out as just a simple rivalry between the two schools. However, it quickly morphed into more than that: one of the highlights of the football calendar, a week-long celebration, and one of the largest African American gatherings in the United States.
GRAMBLING, LA
K945

Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars

It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana man overcomes odds to win Olympic gold medal

NEW ORLEANS — Vernon Norwood was born and raised in New Orleans, but his family moved to Morgan City after hurricane Katrina, and he recalls a rough childhood. "Single mom three older brothers, dad wasn't much around. I was arrested many times. Obviously, I was sent away in juvenile detention center. Drugs, you know, not going to school, stealing, just juvenile delinquent things. The route that I was on my way to, it could have had me in jail or probably dead," said Norwood.
MORGAN CITY, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday

Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
HOUMA, LA
mixonline.com

Healing Place Church creates upgrades connection with d&b Soundscape 360° and Vi-Series.

ASHEVILLE, NC (11.21.22)—The Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, LA was the first location and is the now largest, sharing the same heart and vision of every campus, to be a healing place for a hurting world. The main arena seats up to 3,000 members depending on the seat arrangement on the floor. Worship is led by a full contemporary band consisting of 6-9 front line vocalists, drums, percussion, bass, electric guitars, acoustic guitar, keys, and an occasional choir. Healing Place Church now has a total of 12 campuses located throughout the world, with 24,000 people attending weekly services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate shooting on SUNO campus

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday that happened on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:09 a.m. in the 6400 block of Press Drive. Police say a man arrived at an area hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Mission provides 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in those in need

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mission and Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts partnered for the 11th year, to provide Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate. One thousand hot meals were prepared by volunteers and plated at the Mission, and passed out in the New Orleans community. Turkey, stuffing, mashed...
CREOLE, LA
WDSU

Rain returns later Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — A beautiful, sunny and warm day is underway, with highs in the 70s. Enjoy it because rain returns tomorrow. A warm front will lift north and bring rain chances back starting tomorrow afternoon. Scattered rain will be around in the afternoon and in the early evening, then widespread rain will arrive at night. Rain will continue into Friday morning. We are under a Level 2 “slight” risk of excessive rainfall and localized street flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy