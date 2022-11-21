Read full article on original website
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
49th Annual Bayou Classic starts Friday
Louisiana leaders gathered at the Superdome Monday morning, the same place the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers will square off in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic.
2022 Bayou Classic: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over
The Bayou Classic is an annual football showdown between two powerhouse Louisiana HBCUs: Southern University in Baton Rouge and Grambling State University in Grambling. When the Classic first began, it started out as just a simple rivalry between the two schools. However, it quickly morphed into more than that: one of the highlights of the football calendar, a week-long celebration, and one of the largest African American gatherings in the United States.
Battle of the Bands: Southern's Human Jukebox is ready to shine
NEW ORLEANS — "Bayou Classic is all about the bands baby. That's the stars of the show." The stars will be aligned Friday night in the annual Battle of the Bands. For Kedric Taylor, Southern Director of Bands, the expectation is high. "We spend more hours here than any...
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
Louisiana man overcomes odds to win Olympic gold medal
NEW ORLEANS — Vernon Norwood was born and raised in New Orleans, but his family moved to Morgan City after hurricane Katrina, and he recalls a rough childhood. "Single mom three older brothers, dad wasn't much around. I was arrested many times. Obviously, I was sent away in juvenile detention center. Drugs, you know, not going to school, stealing, just juvenile delinquent things. The route that I was on my way to, it could have had me in jail or probably dead," said Norwood.
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
Southern women cruise to a win before a long layoff: 'You hate to see a break coming'
The Southern women’s basketball team did what it was supposed to do Monday night, and then some. The Jaguars roughed up NAIA opponent LSU-Shreveport 77-36 — but more importantly, they showed an offensive punch that had been lacking in their first four games. Southern (2-3) was coming off...
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
Baton Rouge football player hurt in UVA shooting released from hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. — A football player who was hurt in last week's mass shooting at the University of Virginia has been discharged from the hospital. Mike Hollins, who is from Baton Rouge, was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning, according to a tweet from his mother. A...
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Healing Place Church creates upgrades connection with d&b Soundscape 360° and Vi-Series.
ASHEVILLE, NC (11.21.22)—The Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, LA was the first location and is the now largest, sharing the same heart and vision of every campus, to be a healing place for a hurting world. The main arena seats up to 3,000 members depending on the seat arrangement on the floor. Worship is led by a full contemporary band consisting of 6-9 front line vocalists, drums, percussion, bass, electric guitars, acoustic guitar, keys, and an occasional choir. Healing Place Church now has a total of 12 campuses located throughout the world, with 24,000 people attending weekly services.
New Orleans police investigate shooting on SUNO campus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday that happened on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:09 a.m. in the 6400 block of Press Drive. Police say a man arrived at an area hospital...
New Orleans Mission provides 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in those in need
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mission and Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts partnered for the 11th year, to provide Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate. One thousand hot meals were prepared by volunteers and plated at the Mission, and passed out in the New Orleans community. Turkey, stuffing, mashed...
Rain returns later Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — A beautiful, sunny and warm day is underway, with highs in the 70s. Enjoy it because rain returns tomorrow. A warm front will lift north and bring rain chances back starting tomorrow afternoon. Scattered rain will be around in the afternoon and in the early evening, then widespread rain will arrive at night. Rain will continue into Friday morning. We are under a Level 2 “slight” risk of excessive rainfall and localized street flooding.
