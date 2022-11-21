NEW ORLEANS — Vernon Norwood was born and raised in New Orleans, but his family moved to Morgan City after hurricane Katrina, and he recalls a rough childhood. "Single mom three older brothers, dad wasn't much around. I was arrested many times. Obviously, I was sent away in juvenile detention center. Drugs, you know, not going to school, stealing, just juvenile delinquent things. The route that I was on my way to, it could have had me in jail or probably dead," said Norwood.

