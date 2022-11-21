Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
PWMania
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
bodyslam.net
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstars Returning to NJPW Next Month for Title Match
WWE’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are returning to NJPW next month. Anderson, who is still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion, took to Instagram today and posted a video from AJ Styles’ tour bus. The video also features Styles and Luke Gallows. Gallows commented on how it’s nice...
bodyslam.net
MJF Reveals People Drew Swastikas On His Bags While On The Independent Circuit
MJF is a proud Jewish man, but that doesn’t mean he has not felt the worst of antisemitism. The Salt of the Earth revealed that he faced situations involving hate speech and vandalism for being Jewish in this pro wrestling industry. MJF spoke about this in an interview with Vulture, and he didn’t hold back.
bodyslam.net
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be
Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
William Regal segment announced for AEW Dynamite
We'll hear from Regal for the first time since Full Gear.
bodyslam.net
AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite Results – 11/23/22 – Chicago, Illinois
All Elite Wrestling held their annual Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite live on Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event aired live on the TBS Network. Below are the quick results for AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite – 11/23/22:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/25/22
The black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, IL. The event was headlined by RUSH, Butcher and The Blade vs. Dark Order. spoiler results are below courtesy of PWInsider. If you do not want to see spoilers, do not read any further. AEW Rampage...
bodyslam.net
Spoilers On Full Plans For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW has only had one match officially advertised for the show, which has left many fans wondering what else will happen on the final RAW before Survivor Series. Fightful Select have provided the full match order and other spoilers for the show tonight, including a very...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Apologizes For Taking Jeff Jarrett’s Job
Road Dogg apologizes to The Last Outlaw. Jeff Jarrett made his return to WWE in May of this year, working backstage with the company. He was hired as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, he was then fired, but his unemployment didn’t last long. Road Dogg was hired...
bodyslam.net
Post Survivor Series SmackDown Will Air On FS1
The fallout of War Games will occur on a different network next week. The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been switched from FOX to FS1. SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX on December 2. It’s because of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game coverage. SmackDown...
bodyslam.net
Hey, Where Da Party At? They’re On Twitch
Xavier Woods (Creed), Claudio Castagnoli (Swiss), Tyler Breeze (Breeze) and Adam Cole (Chugs) are all collectively know as ‘Da Party’. A group that was started by the four men while they were all in WWE and playing games together on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. They’ve played many games together, but the most popular game by far is Uno. Da Party started a series where they would play the popular card game Uno (virtually) together each week and keep track of how many wins each person had and if you were one of the three losers that week, you had to do a punishment. Mostly, sucking a lemon was the go-to. Sadly, when Breeze, Cole and Claudio left WWE, Da Party faded away. In August of 2021, they played their final game as a crew. Or did they?
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Is Honored To Be Apart Of The OC
Mia Yim is excited to be in the OC. Mia Yim has returned to WWE on November 7th and upon her return, she attacked Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley to align herself with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The OC. Now, Mia sat down with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats where she discussed joining the group. She noted that she has history with the OC, and she also confessed that being part of the stable is an honor. Yim went on to say that aligning with the trio was probably the best way for her to return to WWE because working with them keeps her calm.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 11/24/22
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Louisville, KY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via...
