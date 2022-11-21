Xavier Woods (Creed), Claudio Castagnoli (Swiss), Tyler Breeze (Breeze) and Adam Cole (Chugs) are all collectively know as ‘Da Party’. A group that was started by the four men while they were all in WWE and playing games together on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. They’ve played many games together, but the most popular game by far is Uno. Da Party started a series where they would play the popular card game Uno (virtually) together each week and keep track of how many wins each person had and if you were one of the three losers that week, you had to do a punishment. Mostly, sucking a lemon was the go-to. Sadly, when Breeze, Cole and Claudio left WWE, Da Party faded away. In August of 2021, they played their final game as a crew. Or did they?

