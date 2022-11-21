Read full article on original website
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Moweaqua's Christmas on Main turns downtown into paradise
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) — Moweaqua's annual Christmas on Main will be taking place this Saturday. The village will be channeling warmer climes with their Christmas in Paradise theme. Various activities will be held on Main Street in Moweaqua from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a 5k run, parade,...
Man, 49, fatally shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Little Village Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:42 p.m., a 49-year-old man was in the 2200 block of South Springfield when he was approached by two unknown male offenders. The offenders produced handguns and fired shots, police said. The victim was transported to...
Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex
Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
Soldier from Springfield surprising his family by coming home early for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Staff Sergeant Collin Brennan surprised his wife and three daughters after being deployed for almost a year. Julie Brennan and her three daughter just finished watching a movie at the theater when they got the surprise of a lifetime. Brennan has been taking care of their...
Thanksgiving at the Good Samaritan Inn
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The doors will be open at the Inn on Thanksgiving. The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur is providing free hot meals to those in need and anyone who simply desires a meal. “We’re open 365, every holiday, every snow storm and we’re going to be...
Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Man accused of rioting at Capitol Jan. 6 made suicidal comments before crash that killed woman
CHICAGO -- A downstate man charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol may have been attempting to end his life when he caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 that killed a 35-year-old Skokie woman, according to a police report of the incident. The report offers new...
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
Decatur battles bill payment issues, asks for patience
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues […]
Community comes together to feed those in need
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - With families preparing a feast for Thanksgiving Day, some people will not receive a hot meal. However, Springfield resident, Beth Ballinger, makes it her annual tradition to give back to those in need. "We make sure everyone has a piece of turkey, some ham, stuffing, mashed...
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
