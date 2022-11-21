Read full article on original website
Medicare cuts to physicians threaten patient access and physicians’ stability
America’s physicians are among the everyday heroes who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the health and safety of their communities. They dedicate many years to intense education and training before entering the field, and often face long hours and high stress levels once they begin practicing. Through...
Yakima Herald Republic
MedicalXpress
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
Health Care — Moderna says new vaccine effective
In another example of how some people have too much money, an auction bidder purchased an old pair of Steve Jobs’s Birkenstocks over the weekend. In health news, Moderna said its updated COVID vaccine gives a strong immune response against omicron subvariants. We’ll also look at an extension in the federal health emergency for the coronavirus.
studyfinds.org
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
MedicalXpress
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
KXLY
America’s Emergency Physicians Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency departments are backed up with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it is causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy, and...
Nursing Facilities – A Medical Crisis in Need of a Prescription
Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities, and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010. Even with a shift to providing higher-intensity care in people’s homes, the demand for nursing facility-level care is slated to double. Meanwhile, there are significant workforce challenges that prohibit nursing home patients from getting the medical care they need. Fortunately, telehealth can help fill these gaps.
Meet a woman suffering from long COVID who quit her job, spent $11,000 on treatments, but still can't get disability insurance
Jenna Dreier is the breadwinner of her family, but had to stop working after long COVID symptoms kept her bed-bound for 20 hours a day.
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update their information to prove they were still eligible, the Division of Medicaid quietly moved them to “traditional” or “fee-for-service” Medicaid.
'Tripledemic' is overwhelming U.S. emergency departments
Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it's causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy and public health and safety groups who have sent a letter...
McKnight's
Nursing shortage is affecting patient care, nurses charge in poll
The nursing shortage is taking a toll on patients, according to a recent poll by nurse staffing platform Connectrn. In a survey last month of 1,000 nurses, 9 out of 10 respondents said they felt the quality of care is suffering due to staffing shortages. More than half said their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plates.
The Great Resignation Hits Healthcare: Actions To Take
The pandemic has caused millions of U.S. healthcare workers to reevaluate their careers.
Burnout plagues younger primary care docs
Half of U.S. primary care physicians under the age of 55 say they're burned out and some anticipate leaving the profession in the next three years, per a new survey from the Commonwealth Fund. Why it matters: It's the latest evidence of doctor shortages that could hamper efforts to reduce...
The 10 people transforming healthcare, from companies like Moderna, Humana, and Lexeo Therapeutics
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the healthcare sector.
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
