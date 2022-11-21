Read full article on original website
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
Ranley Black (October 11, 1959 - November 24, 2022)
Cornel Ranley Black, 63, of Roach, Missouri, passed away on November 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A full obituary is unavailable at this time. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down. FREE Battery Jumps. Save 10¢ Per Gallon On Boat...
Charles Owen Huff (August 13, 1933 - November 22, 2022)
Charles Owen Huff, age 89, of Barnett, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. He was born August 13, 1933, in Lynch, Kentucky, a son of the late Charles Lee and Bertie Clara (Connell) Huff. On July 4, 1978, he was united in marriage to Jodie Neva Casper,...
Loretta (Eagen) (Marra) Keilholz (August 12, 1935 - November 23, 2022)
Loretta (Marra) Keilholz, 87, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was born August 12, 1935 in Adair, Missouri the daughter of the late Joseph Patrick and Catherine Marie (Quinn) Eagen. On April 19, 1958 she was united in marriage to John Michael “Jack” Marra who preceded her in death on October 27, 1999. She then married Robert Keilholz, Sr on December 1, 2012 who survives of the home.
Dolores Ann Gilbert (May 6, 1931 - November 18, 2022)
Dolores Ann Gilbert, 91, a resident of Camdenton, MO., formerly of Blue Springs, MO., passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at Lake Parke Assisted Living in Camdenton, MO. She was born May 6, 1931 in San Pedro, CA to Betty (Novey) and Callie Armstrong. Dolores was united in marriage...
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
John Preston Stickney (May 25, 1940 - November 21, 2022)
John Preston Stickney, 82 of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born May 25, 1940 in Eldon, Missouri the son of late John J. and Annabelle (Morris) Stickney. On September 2, 1961 in Etterville, Missouri he was united in marriage to Jean (Lowery) Stickney who survives of the home.
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marcia Delisle (March 30, 1945 - November 18, 2022)
Marcia Delisle, age 77, of Versailles, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Ozark Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage Beach. She was born March 30, 1945, in the state of Washington, a daughter of the late Robert Sylvester McCartney. She is survived by her son, Donald Delisle, II...
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Lisa Rae McKay (July 8, 1963 - November 21, 2022)
Lisa Rae McKay, age 59, of Versailles, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home. She was born July 8, 1963, in Tipton, Indiana. On October 6, 1978, in Greentown, Indiana, she was united in marriage to her surviving husband, Ronald McKay. Lisa worked at Pioneer Restaurant in Versailles...
