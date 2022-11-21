Read full article on original website
Drivers Can Now Buy the 2023 Hyundai Elantra SEL in St. Augustine, Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (PRWEB) November 23, 2022. Prospective buyers in St. Augustine, Florida, can now get their hands on the 2023 Hyundai Elantra SEL at Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership. The sedan comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with variable transmission. The vehicle has a mileage rating of 30 mpg...
Nouriel Roubini Says 'Well Done' As New York Bans Carbon-Intense Bitcoin Mining
New York has passed a law that will ban new Bitcoin BTC/USD mining companies from setting up bases in the state unless they use 100% renewable energy. What Happened: The Empire State's governor Kathy Hochul signed the law into effect on Tuesday banning certain Bitcoin mining operations in New York if they utilize carbon-based power sources, reported CNBC.
