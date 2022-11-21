North Dakotans among the fastest talkers in the nation, survey says

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — North Dakotans are fast talkers, based on a recent data survey.

According to language learning website Preply , North Dakotans, in normal conversation, speak about 5.29 syllables per second.

Nationwide, the average is 5.09 syllanbles per second.

Minnesota has the fastest talkers at 5.34 syllables per second.

The Preply data suggests the Midwest as a region has the fastest talkers in the country. This region includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.

At the same time, states in the South have the slowest talkers. Louisiana has the slowest of the group at 4.78 syllables per second.

You can view the complete data survey results, along with the methodology, here .

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/xXePM/10/

