BAR HARBOR — After Dwayne Bolt’s resignation, Misha Mytar has been appointed as the new member of the Bar Harbor School Committee. The board’s unanimous decision took place during a special meeting on Nov. 17, with the appointment as the only action item on the agenda. The senior project manager for Maine Coast Heritage Trust was asked to serve by the board and will fill in for the remainder of Bolt’s term until June elections when she can choose to continue her tenure.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO