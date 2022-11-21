Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YWCA MDI to hold Children's Bazaar Dec. 10
BAR HARBOR — YWCA MDI is holding its annual Children's Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required and need to be made by Dec. 1. Call (207) 288-5008 or email abby@ywcamdi.org. The YWCA will be allowing 15 kids in every 30 minutes...
Jesup hosts 'Labyrinth' screening Nov. 30
BAR HARBOR — All are welcome to join the Jesup Memorial Library for a free community film screening of "Labyrinth" on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Masking is encouraged. A teen must rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King by solving his labyrinth. She wishes her brother would disappear and when her wish is granted, she must journey through the king's maze and face a range of puzzles and strange creatures.
To the Editor: Community to be thankful for
On a very busy Saturday morning in early November, I went to Hannaford in Bar Harbor to buy our share for the Thanksgiving baskets our church partnership is preparing.
VIA donates $50K to Glen Mary projects
BAR HARBOR — The Board of the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association voted at their annual meeting to donate $50,000 toward the construction of the new wading pool and splash pad at Glen Mary. “We know how important the new pool is to the community and want to be...
Cancer center to host online cooking program
ELLSWORTH — Getting the proper nutrition and cooking a meal at home can be a challenge when feeling fatigued. With some simple tips, it is possible to prepare a healthy meal even with low energy. With that in mind, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is collaborating with the Dempsey Center to bring another new program to the Ellsworth and Downeast communities.
Local group to resettle two Ukrainian families
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Representatives of several churches on Mount Desert Island and one in Ellsworth have formed an organization for the purpose of bringing at least two Ukrainian refugee families to the area and helping them get settled in. The Hancock County Neighborhood Support Team (NST) aims to...
Ellsworth tree lighting, parade planned
ELLSWORTH — Ready, set, sparkle. A local child, to be chosen by drawing, will flip the switch on the City Hall Christmas tree lights Saturday night as the grand finale to a lighting party. A week later, downtown will shine even brighter when the newly reimagined 42nd annual Christmas...
Linda Lovering Martin
Linda Lovering Martin, age 80, died on Nov. 19 at her home in Bar Harbor comforted by her husband and son.
MDI YMCA hosts annual Catch the Turkey 5K
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is hosting its annual Catch The Turkey 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Y. Preregistration is $20 and can be done online at www.mdiymca.org/fall5ks. Race day registration is on Sunday morning from 8-8:45 a.m. and is $25.
IHT receives $10K gift from Versant
BAR HARBOR — Island Housing Trust has received a $10,000 gift from Versant Power in support of the new Jones Marsh workforce housing neighborhood. The Jones Marsh neighborhood, located at the head of Mount Desert Island, will have six new energy-efficient homes in place and occupied within the next few months, with the remaining four units scheduled to be completed in 2023. The grant will provide funding to support the purchase and installation of heat pumps in the Jones Marsh houses.
MDES planning array of significant renovations
MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert School Committee has sent a number of architects a request for qualifications (RFQ) for developing design plans and cost estimates for renovations and additions to Mount Desert Elementary School. School Committee Chair Brian Henkel said in a recent memo to Town Manager Durlin...
Frank O. Gott
Frank O. Gott, 62, passed away Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. A complete obituary with service information will be published in the Dec. 1, 2022, edition of the Mount Desert Islander. A service of Brookings-Smith, Bangor.
Bar Harbor school board appoints new committee member
BAR HARBOR — After Dwayne Bolt’s resignation, Misha Mytar has been appointed as the new member of the Bar Harbor School Committee. The board’s unanimous decision took place during a special meeting on Nov. 17, with the appointment as the only action item on the agenda. The senior project manager for Maine Coast Heritage Trust was asked to serve by the board and will fill in for the remainder of Bolt’s term until June elections when she can choose to continue her tenure.
Town Manager attends School Committee meeting
TREMONT — Town Manager Jesse Dunbar met with the Tremont Consolidated School Committee to discuss the ownership and usage of the Community Building, which primarily serves as the school’s gymnasium. Concerns have been raised at prior School Committee and Select Board meetings that members of the public can access this one part of the school building outside of school hours.
Southwest Harbor Library is accepting warm clothes donations
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Warm clothing is needed for a clothing drive. Any time now through Saturday, Dec. 10, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will be accepting clothing donations for Emmaus Homeless Center. Extra-large causal men's clothing, new undergarments for all ages, large-sized hats, as well as mittens and gloves are especially sought items.
Town Council previews year ahead
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council outlined its priorities for the current and upcoming fiscal year and discussed the top three challenges facing the community during a goal-setting workshop earlier this month. Infrastructure, housing and tourism capacity were identified as the most crucial issues that will direct the council’s...
To the Editor: Awesome election clerks
Before Election Day gets too far in the rearview mirror, the Bar Harbor Town Clerk’s Office would like to offer public kudos to our diligent and entertaining crew of election clerks, without whom none of it would be possible.
SWH Select Board chair to discuss how local government works
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Local governments have a surprising amount of responsibility. What can your local government do and how does it work? From 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, hear from Carolyn Ball, current Southwest Harbor Select Board chair, about local government. Ball will...
Pet of the Week: Missy
TRENTON — Missy is a 5-year-old shorthaired torbie cat with a special personality! She has brilliant green eyes that go with her peach-and tan-colored face quite stunningly. Missy enjoys her nice cozy beds. She also likes to choose between alone time and time spent with her approved human. She's not one to be forced into any “unnecessary love.”
Board to hear quarrying license appeals Nov. 29
MOUNT DESERT — Nine months after the Planning Board denied a license to Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone to resume quarrying in the village of Hall Quarry, the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals will begin hearing the two companies’ appeal of that decision on Nov. 29.
