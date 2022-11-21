Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025
These beaten-down innovators have industry-changing potential.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar
Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
Benzinga
Most Anticipated Vehicle Launch Ever? Here's How Many Tesla Cybertrucks Are Reserved: Report
Leading electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA has seen strong demand over the years, which could likely continue with its new product releases. What Happened: The highly anticipated electric pickup truck called Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be released in 2023. Since it was unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck had...
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
ComScore SCOR stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million. Manchester United MANU stock rose 11.11% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock moved upwards by 7.36% to $2.04. The company's market...
