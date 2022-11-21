Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Victory Capital Holdings
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Victory Capital Holdings has an average price target of $30.36 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Benzinga
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Peering Into Autodesk's Recent Short Interest
Autodesk's ADSK short percent of float has fallen 11.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.75 million shares sold short, which is 1.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Franklin Resources
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
7 Analysts Have This to Say About O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for O'Reilly Automotive. The company has an average price target of $830.29 with a high of $940.00 and a low of $725.00.
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock increased by 5.2% to $4.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 320.5K shares come close, making up 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sibanye Stillwater SBSW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sibanye Stillwater has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.
Benzinga
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. The company has an average price target of $9.25 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $7.00.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for iQIYI
Within the last quarter, iQIYI IQ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $5.24 versus the current price of iQIYI at $2.435, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated iQIYI...
Benzinga
10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today
Coupa Software COUP shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity Partners is said to explore a deal to acquire the software company. The stock was halted on a circuit breaker before continuing to rise, gaining over 30%. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based...
Benzinga
Autodesk Might Have Short Term Pain, But Analysts Are Bullish With Trimmed Expectations
Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained Autodesk, Inc ADSK with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $264 to $237. Autodesk missed 3Q results and lowered 4Q guidance to reflect various reasons, including FX, European macro, and potentially faster transition to annual billing. As expected, the Company provided "breadcrumbs" for...
Benzinga
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
Benzinga
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
Benzinga
Macro Challenges Risk Jack In The Box's Unit Growth, Says Analyst
Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Jack In The Box JACK and lowered the price target from $84 to $73. The analyst said the company demonstrated solid Q4 same-store sales, including Jack in the Box 4% & Del Taco 5.2%, while unit growth came in below expectations with a total of 29 net closures.
Comments / 0