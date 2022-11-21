ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franconia, NH

New Hampshire authorities seek public’s help in finding missing 20-year-old hiker

By Heather Alterisio
 2 days ago

Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.

Emily Sotelo, 20, did not return from her intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume on Sunday. NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief

New Hampshire officials are requesting help from the public in locating a 20-year-old hiker who was “overdue” returning from her intended route Sunday evening.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume, according to a Facebook post by the NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief. She was still missing as of Monday morning.

Sotelo was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, conservation officials said.

Any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along this route are asked to call New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at 603-271-1170.

Among those shares was a post by the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, an all-volunteer group that helps New Hampshire Fish and Game with search and rescue efforts, which said they were assisting in the search.

“Pemi has three teams out tonight looking for this missing hiker,” the team wrote Sunday. “Temperature along the ridge is about zero, 30-40 mph winds make the chill factor -30. Please call State Police if you have any information, including any hikers who saw her today.”

