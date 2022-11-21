Read full article on original website
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Oconee Enterprise
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred
Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
Millwork manufacturer to bring 170 jobs to Jackson County
ATLANTA — Steves & Sons Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest more than $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County Police use mapping software to enhance community awareness
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Gwinnett County residents can access up-to-date information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods by using CrimeMapping.com. Crimemapping.com is a web-based system that plots police reports into a map. The goal is to assist in reducing crime by informing community members about recent activity in their neighborhoods.
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia growers said live trees...
WSB-TV Atlanta
2 minors responsible for false bomb threat at Georgia Walmart, authorities say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office say two minors are responsible for calling in a bomb threat to a Walmart on Saturday. Deputies arrived at the Walmart at 1455 US-441 South at 7:10 p.m. after an unknown caller told employees that there was a bomb outside the store.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
Monroe Local News
Walton EMC recognized for Workplace Safety Excellence
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) was recently recognized for an entire year without any employee missing work due to an injury in the workplace, an impressive accomplishment given the complexity and inherent dangers of the electricity industry. “Our business involves risks from energized wires, working high...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity receives $78,000 grant from Lowe’s
LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA (November 18, 2022) —Gwinnett/Walton has received a $78,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 13 Critical Home Repair and Housing Plus projects for seniors in Gwinnett/Walton Countries. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
fox5atlanta.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
Oconee Enterprise
Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s
The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
scoopotp.com
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
