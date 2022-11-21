ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Oconee Enterprise

Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred

Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County Police use mapping software to enhance community awareness

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Gwinnett County residents can access up-to-date information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods by using CrimeMapping.com. Crimemapping.com is a web-based system that plots police reports into a map. The goal is to assist in reducing crime by informing community members about recent activity in their neighborhoods.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton EMC recognized for Workplace Safety Excellence

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) was recently recognized for an entire year without any employee missing work due to an injury in the workplace, an impressive accomplishment given the complexity and inherent dangers of the electricity industry. “Our business involves risks from energized wires, working high...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity receives $78,000 grant from Lowe’s

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA (November 18, 2022) —Gwinnett/Walton has received a $78,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 13 Critical Home Repair and Housing Plus projects for seniors in Gwinnett/Walton Countries. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s

The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
scoopotp.com

SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER

Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

