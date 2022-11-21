Read full article on original website
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadChesapeake, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police SaysBryan DijkhuizenChesapeake, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
Newport News track star Madison Whyte commits to Southern Cal
NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – With friends, family and teammates on hand, Madison Whyte announced her intention to continue her track and field career at the University of Southern California. Whyte, now a senior at Heritage High School, chose the Trojans’ program over the University of Florida, LSU, Texas, and Kentucky. “The coaches…really made me feel […]
Spartans Take Fifth Place at Lady Eagles Invitational
BALTIMORE, Md. – Norfolk State women's bowling finished the first semester positively at the CSU Lady Eagles Invitational, going 5-3 across two days of competition. The performance earned 5th place out of the 11-team field. The Spartans went 1-3 in traditional matches on Saturday, defeating Howard 825-799 and dropping...
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Missy Elliott to deliver keynote address at NSU's commencement ceremony
Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, will deliver a speech at Norfolk State University's commencement ceremony.
Man wins $150,000 on his first Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton man, Danny Johnson, told lottery officials he usually tells people they are wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson's friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.
Seals are back swimming in tank in front of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sitting in front of the tank outside the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center could be your favorite part of the experience, because the seals swimming around inside are just so stinking cute. The tank has been sitting empty for a few months while workers...
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class submarine Arkansas
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication …. Missy Elliott to give keynote address at NSU’s December …. Police investigating burglary on Settler’s Landing …. Police conducting death investigation on Richmond …. Police: Motorist shot while driving on S. Military …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Mike Hollins...
'Old soul' Jeremiah is full of facts, has sights set on college
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia
With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
Tyrod Taylor Foundation gives out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Hampton
Food insecurity affects 170,000 Hampton Roads residents, and Monday the Tyrod Taylor Foundation gave away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
Shooting in Colorado impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities
NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed five people and hurt at least 17 others at Club Q in Colorado is impacting the LGBTQ community in Hampton Roads. Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But owners at MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk are hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart kills seven and more Va. headlines
• Seven people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday. The shooting comes just over a week after a University of Virginia student shot five former football teammates, killing three.—Associated Press, Virginian-Pilot. • Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke is renewing a...
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Residents, community leaders, city manager outline desired qualities in Norfolk's new police chief
NORFOLK, Va. — Managers with the City of Norfolk and consulting firm Morris & McDaniel are nearing one critical step in the search for a new police chief. They are set to close application portals on Nov. 26. That way, they can try to meet their goal of announcing a pick by the end of the year.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
‘The Garden of Tomorrow finally today’: Contract signed for $36 million NBG expansion
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – “Here we go, the Garden of Tomorrow, finally today.”. That’s what Norfolk Botanical Garden president and CEO Michael Desplaines said in a Facebook video Friday as he signed the $36 million contract signifying its largest-ever expansion that will address visitation, parking and plant conservation.
