ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News track star Madison Whyte commits to Southern Cal

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – With friends, family and teammates on hand, Madison Whyte announced her intention to continue her track and field career at the University of Southern California. Whyte, now a senior at Heritage High School, chose the Trojans’ program over the University of Florida, LSU, Texas, and Kentucky. “The coaches…really made me feel […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
nsuspartans.com

Spartans Take Fifth Place at Lady Eagles Invitational

BALTIMORE, Md. – Norfolk State women's bowling finished the first semester positively at the CSU Lady Eagles Invitational, going 5-3 across two days of competition. The performance earned 5th place out of the 11-team field. The Spartans went 1-3 in traditional matches on Saturday, defeating Howard 825-799 and dropping...
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Shooting in Colorado impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed five people and hurt at least 17 others at Club Q in Colorado is impacting the LGBTQ community in Hampton Roads. Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But owners at MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk are hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
NORFOLK, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart kills seven and more Va. headlines

• Seven people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday. The shooting comes just over a week after a University of Virginia student shot five former football teammates, killing three.—Associated Press, Virginian-Pilot. • Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke is renewing a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy