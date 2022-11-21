Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ( KTSM ) — New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday.

Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to assault him.

KTSM has previously identified the victim as New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake. The update from New Mexico State Police did not identify Peake because their policy is not to identify victims or individuals who have not been charged with a crime.

According to NMSP, there was an altercation between Travis and Peake, during which both men shot at each other. Per police, Travis shot at Peake, injuring him; Peake was also armed and shot Travis.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Travis was pronounced dead at the scene; Peake was transported to a local hospital and per New Mexico State University he was still hospitalized on Sunday morning.

The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy.

The other two men have been identified by State Police; NMSP says it is working to determine what, if any, charges those two will face. The investigation is still ongoing.

Saturday’s New Mexico State-New Mexico basketball game was postponed due to the shooting, with no details regarding a potential rescheduling released as of Sunday evening.

The Albuquerque Journal added the bus driving the New Mexico State men’s basketball team back to Las Cruces Saturday afternoon was pulled over south of Socorro on I-25 by NMSP. State police did not comment on the details of the stop; however, they did confirm that it was related to the investigation.

The team was released to return to Las Cruces, without anyone being detained according to the Journal. KTSM was on hand as some of the players were still at the Pan American Center upon their return Saturday.

NMSU Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu sent out a statement Sunday morning, addressing Mike Peake’s hospitalization and the death of the 19-year-old UNM student, adding it’s “especially heartbreaking when it involves students and happens on a university campus”. Arvizu added NMSU personnel has been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.

Arvizu also added the additional circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated, explaining no further information can be said at this time. KTSM was on hand Saturday night as multiple NMSU players were still at the Pan American Center after arriving back in Las Cruces.

New Mexico State University officials told KTSM that NMSU head coach Greg Heiar’s weekly press conference on Monday has been cancelled. The university also declined comment on Sunday regarding the update from police; a spokesperson told KTSM that any comments – be it a statement or a press conference – might come on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.