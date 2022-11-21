Read full article on original website
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica football upsets #11 Susquehanna in NCAA Division III playoff first round
SELINSGROVE, PA (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University football team was one of just five at-large selections to the NCAA Division III football playoffs, presumably the last team into the tournament and an underdog going into their matchup with undefeated and #11 Susquehanna. The Pioneers completed an upset victory, 17-10,...
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
syracuse.com
Brooklyn Battle: Syracuse basketball loses to St. John’s in overtime (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University basketball team squeezed all the basketball it could out of a two-day stay in Brooklyn. The Orange went to overtime for a second consecutive game, this time losing to St. John’s 76-69 in the extra frame after a win in OT against Richmond on Monday night.
syracuse.com
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. St. John’s
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Section III rejects latest offer from hockey officials as games postponements loom
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s board of directors on Monday morning rejected the latest proposal from its high school hockey officials that would have resolved a contract dispute and ensured an uninterrupted start to the season. As of now, it’s uncertain how many of the upcoming slate of games...
Osetek Racing Technologies Primed For 2023 Following Second International Classic Triumph At Oswego
OSWEGO – On the heels of their second victory in Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic 200, Osetek Racing Technologies is beginning work toward an even better 2023 campaign. Following three victories at Oswego, and yet another run at a speedway track championship with veteran driver Dave Shullick Jr....
Syracuse, St. John’s renew acquaintances in Empire Classic final
Syracuse and St. John’s will revive an old Big East rivalry on Tuesday when they square off in the Empire
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
Back-to-back games in Boston? Syracuse will get a bowl invite, but will fans be excited?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will finish among a glut of six- or seven-win teams in the ACC, but the optics of the school’s first bowl season in four years hinge on the outcome of Saturday’s game at Boston College. While the Eagles (3-8, 2-5 ACC) play out...
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, November 23
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:. High pressure will again bring some pleasant weather to the area today. A few clouds may pass through from time to time, but most of the day will be sunny....
