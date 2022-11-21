ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Utica football upsets #11 Susquehanna in NCAA Division III playoff first round

SELINSGROVE, PA (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University football team was one of just five at-large selections to the NCAA Division III football playoffs, presumably the last team into the tournament and an underdog going into their matchup with undefeated and #11 Susquehanna. The Pioneers completed an upset victory, 17-10,...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy

When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
JAMESVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, November 23

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:. High pressure will again bring some pleasant weather to the area today. A few clouds may pass through from time to time, but most of the day will be sunny....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy