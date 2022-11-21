Read full article on original website
Newman, Hakanson Named All-State for Blue Jay Volleyball
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Seniors Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson earned All-State recognition for the Jamestown High School volleyball team the North Dakota High School Coaches Association announced on Monday. Newman was selected to the first team after leading Jamestown in kills during the regular and postseason. Newman had...
St. John’s Academy Posts 3rd in ND Cyber Madness Middle School Tournament
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two teams from St. John’s Academy’s Middle School competed in the North Dakota Cyber Madness State Tournament which was held on November 18th. After placing 1st and 2nd in regional competition the teams earned a 3rd and 8th place finishes in the State competition.
Donnly Haugland
Donnly Haugland, 51, Jamestown, ND died Sunday November 20, 2022 at his. Donnly was born April 10, 1971 at New Rockford, ND, the son of Sigurd Arnold. and Delores (Hoyt) Haugland. He attended school at Glenfield/Sutton/McHenry. and graduated in 1989. He then attended NDSU and graduated with a degree in.
Tornadoes Start Wrestling Season with Win: Take Down Carrington
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Tornadoes take down Carrington in opening dual. The Tornadoes defeated the Cardinals by a score of 46-25, scoring went as follows…. (106) Kramlich defeats B. Wagner by a score of 10-5 TEAM SCORE 🙁 C ,3- O ,0) (113) Dahlstrom majors Zink 10 –...
Central Dakota Ag Day Dec. 16th In Carrington
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – A veterinarian’s perspective on cow health, a weed scientist’s recommendation for improving pastures and an economist’s forecast of livestock prices – these are a sampling of topics to be covered during the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The livestock presentations are among 16 concurrent sessions that will be offered during the daylong event.
Winona I. Rodacker
Winona I. Rodacker, 90, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022 at SMP Health-Ave Maria. Winona was born on a cold winter day – January 5, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Barbara (Wiebe) Schrenk. She grew up on the family farm NE of Bismarck and attended rural school near Baldwin, ND. Winona graduated in 1951 from Sheyenne River Academy at Harvey, ND and received her teaching certificate. She taught in one room schools, including one year at Turtle Lake, ND, then three years at Robinson, ND. Winona spent a year at Walla Walla, WA and three years at Chattanooga, TN going to college and working. She met Emil Rodacker while teaching at a rural school near his home. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1959 in Bismarck and they lived on the Rodacker farm until 1977 when they moved to Jamestown.
Hockey: Bruins maul Bismarck in Demons’ home opener
The Bismarck Demons got their season going with an east versus west clash, welcoming the Fargo South Bruins to town. Boys Hockey Scores: Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo South Bruins 7 Final Mandan Braves 10 Hazen-Beulah North Stars 0 Final Bottineau-Rugby Braves 2 Devils Lake Firebirds 4 Final
LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON
LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON. Lorraine was born January 25, 1933 at Dawson, ND to Stewart and Lillian (Hanson) Strang. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Steele. She began 1st grade when she was 5 at Dawson and graduated from Dawson high school in 1950. She attended Concordia College for one year and transferred to Valley City State College and completed the 2-year Standard Teaching Certificate in 1952. Taught elementary school at Fingal, ND from 1952 1955, then married Wayne Olson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele, ND on June 16, 1955. They lived on a farm east of Fingal where Wayne was farming. They had 5 children: Carole, Darrel, DeAnn, Donovan, and Barbara. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom and helped on the farm doing chores, driving grain truck during combining, feeding cattle, slopping pigs, stacking hay, and helping out where needed until the boys were old enough to help.
No. 5 Jimmies Crush Concordia, End CUNE 23-Game Home Win Streak
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball flexed its muscle in the second half on the road in Nebraska as the Jimmies rolled to a 90-59 win over #23 Concordia. In a physical game on both sides of the ball, Jamestown took a...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: More cheerleaders claim abuse at the hands of former NDSU cheer coach
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the resignation of former North Dakota State University cheer coach Verona Winkler, more and more cheerleaders have come forward with more allegations. This investigation started in late August when we received a message into our whistleblower hotline claiming that Winkler coaches with emotional and verbal abuse.
Jimmie Athletes Promote The Arts Center
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.Com) – University of Jamestown basketball standouts, Mason Walters and Hannah DeMars, dropped in and experienced some of the activities at The Arts Center for themselves—including pottery. They could not believe that a town the size of Jamestown has a facility like The Arts Center and all...
Walter A. Fadness
Walter A. Fadness, 85, Valley City, ND passed away at the ND Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND on November 20, 2022. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will be in the Spring at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Mountain Lion Hunting seasons shifting
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's mountain lion hunting seasons are shifting. Early season in Zone One has closed and the late season is now open. Hunters are able to pursue lions with dogs during the late season. Hunters killed three lions during the early season that closed Sunday. The harvest...
Patricia “Pat” Meester-Pedersen
Patricia “Pat” Meester-Pedersen, 81, Valley City, ND passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND on November 23, 2022. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements which are pending at this time.
Jamie Dickerman Named News/Ag Director for I3G Media
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.Com) – I3G Media announces the promotion of Jamie Dickerman to News/Ag Director. Jamie will add to his impressive list of talents by providing local news updates for the Jamestown and Carrington broadcast areas as well as regional news, and Ag Central ag updates. He will also produce the popular “Let’s Talk about It” program. He will also continue to be the morning host on Big Dog Country 95.5 FM.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
247Sports
Inside the numbers: NDSU 42 UND 21
Ross Uglem takes a deep dive into the traditional statistics and advanced numbers from Pro Football Focus's college product. North Dakota State dominated the game offensively, and the defense locked in after one second-half touchdown.
KFYR-TV
North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KMOT) – Western New York State is digging out after this past weekend’s historic snowstorm, where roughly six feet of snow fell in some areas. A few North Dakotans were in the Buffalo area through the storm, and are still trying to get home. Twoshields...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
