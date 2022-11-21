Winona I. Rodacker, 90, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022 at SMP Health-Ave Maria. Winona was born on a cold winter day – January 5, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Barbara (Wiebe) Schrenk. She grew up on the family farm NE of Bismarck and attended rural school near Baldwin, ND. Winona graduated in 1951 from Sheyenne River Academy at Harvey, ND and received her teaching certificate. She taught in one room schools, including one year at Turtle Lake, ND, then three years at Robinson, ND. Winona spent a year at Walla Walla, WA and three years at Chattanooga, TN going to college and working. She met Emil Rodacker while teaching at a rural school near his home. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1959 in Bismarck and they lived on the Rodacker farm until 1977 when they moved to Jamestown.

