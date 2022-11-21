Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
WAND TV
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
WAND TV
Correctional officers attacked at Pontiac Correctional Center
PONTIAC, Ill. (WAND) — A Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer were assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center today. Union leaders and Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello confirmed that the officers were assaulted with a handmade weapon. Both officers survived but the sergeant had to be transported for emergency treatment and evaluation.
Decatur man gets life in prison for pregnant woman’s murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. Darius Coffie, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Tuesday, one of which was murder of an unborn child. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors […]
Police arrest 15-year-old for Urbana High School threat
Editor’s Note: The original police documents indicate the suspect was 16 years old, but the court made a correction that she is 15 years old. This article has been updated to reflect this correction. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police Detectives arrested a 15-year-old female identified as one of the offenders in the terrorist threats […]
WAND TV
Mutiple vehicles involved in accident near Fithian
FITHIAN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a multiple vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 74 near Fithian Wednesday morning. Traffic was at a standstill following the crash. All lanes were reopened as of 12:30 p.m.
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
Crime Stoppers seeking help in 2014 murder investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is continue to work on cold cases, asking this week for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened in 2014. The murder happened on Aug. 9, 2014, in the area of Springfield Avenue and Neil Street. Crime Stoppers officials said Champaign Police officers were flagged […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
Macon County Jail changing how inmates receive mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail will change how inmates can receive personal mail beginning Dec. 1. Anyone who wants to mail something to someone incarcerated will have to mail it to an off-site company that will then scan the mail and send it electronically to the facility. Once visually inspected by staff, […]
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to fire at local union
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 1005 N Dunlap Ave, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 149 union. Crews were dispatched at 2:51 pm on Monday. We're told that upon arrival, no flames were visible but black smoke was pouring out of the roof.
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
WAND TV
Car crash involves man who was on the way to hospital with gunshot wound to the head
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Update: 5:30 p.m. Decatur Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was shot in the head while driving his car. The wound was a graze and the man began driving himself to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man crashed into another passenger...
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
WAND TV
Macon jail no longer accepting physical mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail starting December 1. The changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs. The jail claims that there have been attempts to send these kinds of materials through the mail in the past.
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK. An adult male, later identified […]
