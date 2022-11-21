ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franconia, NH

Comments / 1

Related
WMUR.com

Body of hiker lost in White Mountains found, officials say

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a hiker who was last seen Sunday morning was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officers said. Officials said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia.
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Search resumes for hiker last seen Sunday morning

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search resumed Wednesday for a missing hiker who was last seen Sunday morning. Emily Sotelo, who turned 20 on Wednesday, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place campground near Franconia Notch. She has not been seen since. Sotelo planned to hike three peaks that...
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Search continues Tuesday for lost hiker in White Mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Update: The body of Emily Sotelo has been found. Read an updated storyhere. The search is continuing Tuesday in Franconia Notch for a missing hiker from Massachusetts. Emily Sotelo, 19, from Westford, was dropped off for a hike Sunday morning at Lafayette Place campground by her...
WESTFORD, MA
WCVB

Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of a man, later identified as 83-year-old Robert Prest, occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester, on Wednesday.
BROOKLINE, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Man Rescued From Merrimack River In Manchester

A man trying to elude first responders was eventually rescued from the Merrimack River in Manchester yesterday. Manchesterinklink.com reports arriving police officers and firefighters found the man at the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge early in the afternoon. With help from staff from Manchester Mental Health the man was finally convinced to leave the river. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
MANCHESTER, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

Launch of rocket carrying UNH experiment rescheduled for Saturday due to weather

NEWINGTON, N.H. — A group from the University of New Hampshire will now have to wait until Saturday afternoon to see their experiment go into space. Less than four minutes before Tuesday’s scheduled liftoff of a Space X rocket NASA called off the launch because of weather. It was disappointing news for members of a UNH Manchester team in Florida waiting to see their experiment go into space.
DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

25-year-old from Barrington killed in crash in Dover, police say

DOVER, N.H. — Dover police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from Barrington. The crash happened early Sunday morning. Police said Brett Holmquist was driving west on Tolend Road when his car hit several trees. Investigators said Holmquist was thrown from the car...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Pleasant Thanksgiving, but rain ahead in New Hampshire

Travel conditions will continue to be excellent right through the Thanksgiving holiday. Scattered showers possible on Friday before a bigger system moves through Sunday bringing rain. In between we'll squeeze out a sunny and milder Saturday!. Any flurries up north and clouds clear Wednesday evening, giving way to clear skies...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Some flakes up north in New Hampshire for travel day

The excellent travel weather continues in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Snow showers up north Wednesday afternoon and evening, otherwise we're dry until later on Friday. Temperatures stay seasonal before a temporary bump up on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies central and south, while areas north overnight will be cloudy with...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”
SEABROOK, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy