Louisville, KY

Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Greater Clark County Schools discuss new school proposal with public

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County residents held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss building a new kindergarten through eighth grade school. The proposed location would be on Salem-Noble Road. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore was on hand to answer questions from the public. He said that most of...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is repaying veterans for their dedication and service to the nation by providing home repairs for free. “I don’t know if I deserve what they have done for me or not,” said WWII veteran Homer Dehnam. “They went overboard. All of their work has been remarkable. Sometimes, I don’t feel like I deserve so much but I am very thankful.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22

LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due to a rise in flu and other sicknesses, according to the school district. In a letter sent to families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

