IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free.
Greater Clark County Schools discuss new school proposal with public
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County residents held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss building a new kindergarten through eighth grade school. The proposed location would be on Salem-Noble Road. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore was on hand to answer questions from the public. He said that most of...
'Deescalate in a timely manner': New safety staff stepping into action when guns found in JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools' (JCPS) new safety team is taking a lead role when guns are found inside school walls. It's all part of the plan the school district implemented this year to better connect with students, providing them familiar faces while keeping them safe. At...
Louisville parents, the IMC look to address the alleged mistreatment of teens at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is speaking out against the the Department of Juvenile Justice, after her son was transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Center without her knowledge. She says it’s been almost two weeks since she has spoken to or seen her son. The Interdenominational...
JCPS teachers getting 5% raise for next school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers working for Jefferson County Public Schools are getting a raise, the second one in just the last year. It’s a 5% raise for next school year. That’s on top of the 4% raise they got at the start of this year. This was...
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is repaying veterans for their dedication and service to the nation by providing home repairs for free. "I don't know if I deserve what they have done for me or not," said WWII veteran Homer Dehnam. "They went overboard. All of their work has been remarkable. Sometimes, I don't feel like I deserve so much but I am very thankful."
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg told reporters Monday he would name an interim chief before he takes office on Jan. 2, 2023. He said...
Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due to a rise in flu and other sicknesses, according to the school district. In a letter sent to families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on...
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
