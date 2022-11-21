ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided

The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
freightwaves.com

2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement

The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
Montana Free Press

Unions vote down contracts, renewing threat of rail shutdown

For about 24 hours in September, railroads reluctantly put themselves in the national spotlight. After years of fruitless negotiations with labor unions on a new contract, the industry was rapidly approaching a midnight deadline to avoid a national strike or lockout, which would have crippled an American economy already hobbled by record-breaking inflation, the lingering effects of the pandemic and a labor shortage. For a brief moment, the railroad industry — which often tries its best to stay out of the public eye — was above the fold in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news sites, alongside the war in Ukraine and R. Kelly.
MONTANA STATE
CNN

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Investopedia

Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection

The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
foodlogistics.com

Industry Leaders Urge Congress to Take Action to Prevent “Paralyzing” Rail Strike

It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.
Quartz

Rail strike, by the digits

12: The rail unions that must approve their deals to prevent a strike. 322: Business groups that wrote to Biden to make sure all the deals go through because a rail shutdown would cripple all parts of the US economy. $2 billion: The estimated daily impact of a railway lockout.
Gizmodo

Two of America's Largest Rail Unions Are Split on Tentative Agreement

Amidst ongoing tension between the nation’s railroad workers and the Department of Labor, a strike may be looming at the end of the tunnel. In a split decision, two rail unions have made two polar opposite agreements over White House-brokered bargaining agreements. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers...
Progressive Rail Roading

BRS union extends deadline for contract deal

The National Carriers' Conference Committee, which represents the nation's major freight railroads in collective bargaining, and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen have agreed to extend their existing "status quo" period until midnight Dec. 9. The announcement means that the status quo periods for all unions that have not yet ratified...

