U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
A rail strike before the holiday season is a real possibility after a major union rejects contract brokered by the White House
One of the largest rail worker unions in the country has rejected a contract that was brokered by the White House, which could result in a strike as early as midnight Dec. 9, costing the economy as much as $2 billion per day and putting a chokehold on supply lines right in the heart of the holiday season.
Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided
The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement
The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
Unions vote down contracts, renewing threat of rail shutdown
For about 24 hours in September, railroads reluctantly put themselves in the national spotlight. After years of fruitless negotiations with labor unions on a new contract, the industry was rapidly approaching a midnight deadline to avoid a national strike or lockout, which would have crippled an American economy already hobbled by record-breaking inflation, the lingering effects of the pandemic and a labor shortage. For a brief moment, the railroad industry — which often tries its best to stay out of the public eye — was above the fold in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news sites, alongside the war in Ukraine and R. Kelly.
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection
The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
The rail union representing 28,000 freight rail conductors, brakemen and yardmen has voted down the contract deal brokered by the Biden administration back in September.
Industry Leaders Urge Congress to Take Action to Prevent “Paralyzing” Rail Strike
It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.
Rail strike, by the digits
12: The rail unions that must approve their deals to prevent a strike. 322: Business groups that wrote to Biden to make sure all the deals go through because a rail shutdown would cripple all parts of the US economy. $2 billion: The estimated daily impact of a railway lockout.
'Christmas is not canceled' despite growing risk of rail strike
Leading retailers are sounding the alarm about the danger of a national rail strike while simultaneously stressing that a potential work stoppage won't ruin this holiday shopping season.
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon.
Two of America's Largest Rail Unions Are Split on Tentative Agreement
Amidst ongoing tension between the nation’s railroad workers and the Department of Labor, a strike may be looming at the end of the tunnel. In a split decision, two rail unions have made two polar opposite agreements over White House-brokered bargaining agreements. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers...
Holiday railroad strike possible as unions reject tentative contract
A sense of deja vu is overtaking the U.S. railroad industry this week as labor leaders and major railroad representatives try to figure out how to avoid a strike that could bring freight and passenger trains to a halt in the middle of the busy holiday shipping season. It’s a...
BRS union extends deadline for contract deal
The National Carriers' Conference Committee, which represents the nation's major freight railroads in collective bargaining, and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen have agreed to extend their existing "status quo" period until midnight Dec. 9. The announcement means that the status quo periods for all unions that have not yet ratified...
