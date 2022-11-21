Read full article on original website
Ms Kandee
2d ago
When you are TENTH, you just need to shut up because you have horrible decision making skills...
Reply(5)
28
Quilla Lewis
2d ago
Future being famous is why she most likely got pregnant on purpose. If hadn't dropped her like the rest, then she wouldn't be mad.
Reply
7
Ashley Kendrick
2d ago
The person who wrote this article, should've started off with her being the "tenth" baby mother.. this wasted my time and energy. 😂
Reply
5
Related
Clothes for Days! Rapper Rick Ross’ Friends Call Him a Hoarder After He Reveals His Shoe-Filled Mansion
Hip-hop artist Rick Ross denies claims that he is a hoarder after his friends commented on his shoe-filled mansion in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. Mounds of clothes and shoes are seen in the funny video as the recording artist tries to organize his closets inside his 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. Ross asks his friends in the background if he is hoarding, and after they say he is, he disagrees with them.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean
Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed
"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of my brother and my...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
After Keeping Things Hush-Hush, Mel B Shares Details On Her Romantic Engagement To Hairstylist Rory McPhee
Melanie “Mel B” Brown officially has plans to walk down the aisle and marry hairstylist Rory McPhee. The Spice Girls star shared her engagement story on a celebrity edition of a popular British television show, Gogglebox. The series captures stars at home who watch and react to popular...
Comments / 22