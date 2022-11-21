Read full article on original website
Leon County judge grants order for Magbanua to meet with state attorney in TLH
Katherine Magbanua, who was found guilty of her role in a murder-for-hire plot against Dan Markel, is scheduled to return to Tallahassee later this month.
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Convict Says He Killed Young Florida Waitress – But Her Husband Is Already Behind Bars For The Murder
Jeremy Scott says in the final episode of the podcast "Bone Valley" that it was him, not Leo Schofield, who is responsible for Michelle Saum Schofield's 1987 murder, but prosecutors say he isn't credible. For more than 30 years, Leo Schofield has been behind bars serving time for the murder...
Casey Anthony’s Dad George Looks Somber in 1st Photos After She Accused Him of Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony‘s father George Anthony has been photographed for the first time since she accused him of of sexual abuse and causing the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee, in an episode of her new Peacock docuseries. George was seen working on a wood bench inside his garage on...
George Anthony Today: What Happened to Casey Anthony’s Dad After Granddaughter Caylee’s Death?
Casey Anthony’s father, George Anthony, became a central figure during his daughter’s 2011 trial following the death of his 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee Anthony. Keep reading for an update about where he is now. Who Is George Anthony?. George and his wife, Cindy Anthony, are the biological parents of...
University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals
Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?
Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
Popculture
Why Casey Anthony's Mother Cut Ties With Her Long Before Peacock Docuseries
Casey Anthony's mother, Cindy Anthony reportedly "cut ties with" her daughter years ago, and has no interest in the upcoming documentary about her murder case. Casey was charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008, but was acquitted in 2011, and is now speaking out publicly for the first time. Casey accuses her father George Anthony of sexually abusing her and possibly Caylee as well, but Cindy is busy tending to George's health.
psychologytoday.com
My Daddy’s a Serial Killer
A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
Gabby Petito family settles $3M suit in killing by fiance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021. The settlement was signed Thursday by Sarasota County Circuit...
Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.
Judge Sets Trial Date For Texas Yoga Instructor Accused Of Killing Romantic Rival
Defense attorneys had argued Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of fatally shooting Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson, was denied her constitutional rights when legal counsel wasn't provided during an interview that led to charges. The judge disagreed. A trial date has been set for a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a professional...
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Drops Charges Against Black Domestic Violence Survivor
Tracy McCarter’s fate now lies in the hands of state Supreme Court Judge Diane Kiesel. The post Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Drops Charges Against Black Domestic Violence Survivor appeared first on NewsOne.
