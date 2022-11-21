ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals

Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Oxygen

Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?

Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Popculture

Why Casey Anthony's Mother Cut Ties With Her Long Before Peacock Docuseries

Casey Anthony's mother, Cindy Anthony reportedly "cut ties with" her daughter years ago, and has no interest in the upcoming documentary about her murder case. Casey was charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008, but was acquitted in 2011, and is now speaking out publicly for the first time. Casey accuses her father George Anthony of sexually abusing her and possibly Caylee as well, but Cindy is busy tending to George's health.
FLORIDA STATE
psychologytoday.com

My Daddy’s a Serial Killer

A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
THURMAN, IA

