The Third Plan – Brian Mudd’s Eight Keys for Success. Bottom Line: As part of my annual series, Eight Keys for Success, here’s my third plan... Managing finances is a lot like weight loss programs. If you try to improve almost any plan will likely work to a certain extent for a while. The reason most weight loss plans fail is due to the sacrificing that takes place while you’re losing weight. What happens once you’ve lost it? The diet plan often isn’t sustainable or desirable permanently. That’s why the most common outcome is putting the weight right back on. Managing your finances over the long run is very much a different version of a similar thing. There needs to be balance and sustainability in your planning. That’s where my Third Plan comes into play. Here’s how it works. Each month after you’ve paid the bills allocate extra money in thirds...

3 DAYS AGO