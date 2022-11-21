Read full article on original website
Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths
George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
Is Motivation Overrated?
Discounting the value of motivation in supporting sustainable changes in healthy lifestyles misguides us. Behavior-change experts and professionals have biases that influence their research, what they learn, and the strategies they promote. We can become more discerning of behavior-change advice through asking the right questions. I’ve been doing a lot...
How to Have Deeper Conversations With Loved Ones
"First conversations" are talks with important people in your life, with an eye toward greater intimacy and authenticity. One doesn't need to be facing death in order to open up deeper conversations with friends and family. Sometimes, to increase closeness, people need to first talk about the distance between them.
How to Break Up With Your Therapist
Ghosting is a phenomenon that therapists have been encountering for decades. Avoidance in the therapeutic relationship is often a reflection of how one functions in other relationships. Although breaking up with a therapist can be uncomfortable, it an be an opportunity for healing and growth. Breaking up is hard to...
Take Care of Everyone but Yourself? Self-Sacrifice Schema
People with self-sacrifice schema feel responsible for other people’s pain and find it hard to tolerate without trying to fix it. Self-sacrifice schema comes from living in a situation of having too much responsibility before your time. The difference between self-sacrifice schema and just being compassionate is healthy boundaries...
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Jonah Hill and his mom say pressures on him to lose weight impacted his relationships with women
Hill told his mother that he thought he was "bad" as a child because of his size, and her attempts to help him lose weight played a role.
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
The Third Plan – Brian Mudd’s Eight Keys for Success
The Third Plan – Brian Mudd’s Eight Keys for Success. Bottom Line: As part of my annual series, Eight Keys for Success, here’s my third plan... Managing finances is a lot like weight loss programs. If you try to improve almost any plan will likely work to a certain extent for a while. The reason most weight loss plans fail is due to the sacrificing that takes place while you’re losing weight. What happens once you’ve lost it? The diet plan often isn’t sustainable or desirable permanently. That’s why the most common outcome is putting the weight right back on. Managing your finances over the long run is very much a different version of a similar thing. There needs to be balance and sustainability in your planning. That’s where my Third Plan comes into play. Here’s how it works. Each month after you’ve paid the bills allocate extra money in thirds...
How Love Turns Toxic
Before men were from Mars, Dr. Herb Goldberg wrote The Hazards of Being a Male and What Men Really Want. Goldberg, who passed in 2019, became a friend and once insisted I write a counterpart to his book and share what women really want. I never did, perhaps because I perceived the issue of relationships to be a little more complex than gender. I also became a bit leery about inadvertently perpetuating gender stereotypes. Still, Goldberg offered an incredible insight into a common problem that can happen in relationships and how that problem can turn the most loving partnership into a toxic nightmare. Moreover, this toxic element may explain how other relationships become filled with argumentativeness, discord, and upheaval.
What to Do When Your Partner Keeps Crossing Your Boundaries
Boundaries are an essential part of healthy relationships. Assertive responses respectfully let your partner know when they've crossed a boundary. Partners who continually cross boundaries are likely to keep doing so. Does your partner keep crossing your boundaries? Boundary violations can include behaviors such as:. Sharing personal information that you...
The Positive Role of Negative Emotions
Negative emotions are an essential part of being human. They are like a compass, providing guidance when things feel wrong. Suppressing your negative emotions will only make them shout louder. Acknowledge them to give them less power. Acknowledge your negative emotion with "I feel..." rather than "I am ..." This...
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. There are common forms of sabotage that narcissistic parents engage in. Educating our children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for generations to come. People with narcissistic personalities are relational antagonists who compulsively undercut others...
Why Children May Look Happy, Even When They Are Not
It can be misleading to believe that children who smile, laugh and play are not feeling sorrow or fear. Children are affected by stress, loss and trauma, but don't always realize or show it. Defense mechanisms are used often by children to help them to cope with hardship and suffering.
Marriage Expert’s 10 Steps To Bring The Spark Back To Your Relationship
These practical ways can help bring back that “love high” you had in the early days as a couple
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
An Introvert's Guide to Getting Through the Holidays
Setting an intention for one's holiday experience can help create it. Reinterpreting one's body's signals can create a more enjoyable social experience. Smiles and laughter can diffuse awkward moments and change our physical response to boost happiness. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. We hang out, eat some food,...
Surviving Hard Things, Two Weeks at a Time
We are often anticipating outcomes and living in planning mode, especially about big life events. By breaking things down into smaller parts, we may feel less anxious. We can ease a wait by giving ourselves specific tasks as well as things to look forward to. A friend of mine is...
How to Be an Imperfect Parent
Parenting is a balance of worry, observation, and acceptance. It can be very difficult to grasp what a disabled child needs; it is a process. Sometimes the best action we can take as a parent is to let go a little. The most poignant aspect of parenthood is our imperfection....
Mental Health Tips: How To Look After Yourself When You Don’t Have A Support Network
Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, almost half of all people will experience a mental health problem in any given year? And that about one-third of people with an anxiety disorder don’t receive appropriate treatment. Or that in North America alone, over 110 million adults don’t have a close support network or confidante to help when they need it? These statistics are eye-opening. However, they don’t have to be a cause for alarm. Instead, they can act as a catalyst for change. In other words – by knowing how common these issues are, we can start making positive changes to protect ourselves and those around us.
