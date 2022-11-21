Read full article on original website
Lets get working
2d ago
Sounds like these groups want the taxpayers surplus funds for them and not return it to overtaxed taxpayers. Sick people.
Non-binary, Ojibwe, Mexican: Duluth resident & Minnesota District 8B Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski brings life experiences to Legislature
ABE ASHER - Sahan Journal - November 23, 2022. Alicia Kozlowski was working fulltime and going to school for a masters degree when her mother’s friend gave her a gift: a red folding chair. “Shirley Campbell had said, ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring...
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that the public can now comment on the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. Ellison says he's heard many concerns from "nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers...
Paid family leave on a fast track at Minnesota Capitol
After years of coming up short at the Minnesota Capitol, supporters of a paid family and medical leave program have a clear shot at getting a plan across the finish line in 2023. Democratic leaders in the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz said the issue will be a top priority...
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
Minnesota Republicans say changes needed after losing power to DFL 'trifecta'
The 2022 election seemed to align for Republicans: an unpopular president, high inflation, concerns about crime, and the GOP's historical edge during lower-turnout midterms. Republicans expected to split the four statewide races while regaining control of the state Legislature. Instead, Democrats swept the statewide races, kept the House, and retook the Senate, giving them full control for the first time in a decade.
No pardon for Minnesota turkey, but a moment in the spotlight
Turkey producer Peyton Linn hoisted the 38-pound turkey from his cage under a table and placed him before a crowd of state leaders and agriculture officials. The 18-week-old turkey raised in Melrose spent his life in a barn with about 10,000 other turkeys but now is set to enjoy a life of relative solitude on a hobby farm in that area. The bird didn’t get a state pardon, like several fowl friends around the country, but he got a moment in the spotlight.
St. Cloud Senator Appointed Chair of State Ag and Rural Development Committee
Newly re-elected District 14 St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnman has been appointed chair of a committee that is a good fit for the district he is serving. Putnam is now the Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. He says he’s excited to have the opportunity to serve...
Minnesota’s bragging rights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
One Year In, Wisconsin Communities Measure Impact of Infrastructure Law
This week marked the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law. Groups pushing for support for Wisconsin towns and cities say implementation is providing hope overlooked areas will get the jolts they need. Zach Vruwink, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said so far,...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Gov. Walz to introduce Minnesota's turkey as food shelves struggle
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz later today introduces Minnesota's 2022 Thanksgiving turkey to highlight the state's nation-leading turkey production -- but there's also a somber side to the holiday story, with Walz yesterday (Monday) volunteering at a Brooklyn Park food bank. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole says Minnesota wrapped up "the hungriest summer in recent memory" and expects fall and winter to be just as challenging. She says "we continue to be in the fight of our lives on this, with the community trying to get through tough times. The tough times are definitely not over."
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?
The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
Survey Says Minnesota has the Best Credit Scores in the Country
(KNSI) — Personal finance website Wallethub says Minnesotans have the highest credit scores in the country. With an average score of 724, we rank well above the national average score of 695 based on the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data.
