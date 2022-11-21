ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants

By Madeleine Aitken
 2 days ago

Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said.

A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon.

Officers observed a man, later identified as Timothy Dodson, 45, of Dorchester, walking on Boylston Street near the Chinatown MBTA station.

Recognizing him from the armed robbery investigations, they approached him, police said. Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, they said.

After an investigation on scene, officers found that he was the suspect they were looking for. They also learned that there were warrants for Dodson’s arrest issued out of Brighton District Court, Dorchester District Court, West Roxbury District Court, Chelsea District Court, and Suffolk Superior Court for a host of alleged crimes including breaking and entering, multiple armed robberies, assault and battery, possession of a class B substance, larceny, driving with a suspended license, and multiple armed robberies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxITM_0jIaUdOp00

Azhar Kheiry
2d ago

Why he still out in the streets with all these warrants 😡😡

Reply(1)
7
 

