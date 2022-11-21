ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Republicans are gearing up to investigate Biden's student-debt relief when they take control of the House

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b29qn_0jIaUPzX00
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C.

Al Drago/CQ Roll Call

  • GOP Reps. Virginia Foxx and Jason Smith began oversight actions on Biden's student-debt relief.
  • They asked the OMB to preserve all records related to the costs of student-debt reforms.
  • It comes as Biden's debt relief remains on hold due to rulings from two federal courts.

Republicans are getting ready to exercise their oversight power over President Joe Biden once they take control of the House.

On November 17, Reps. Jason Smith and Virginia Foxx — top Republicans on the House budget and education committees, respectively — sent a letter to Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young regarding Biden's recent actions to reform the student-loan program.

Specifically, they requested the OMB preserve all records related to the president's "costly plan to overhaul the federal student loan program," including his announcement to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers, along with his proposed reforms to income-driven repayment plans, which will lower the monthly payments borrowers would be required to make.

"It is critical the Biden Administration is as transparent as possible with the American people on the projected costs and economic impacts associated with these policies, particularly how such fiscal impacts were taken into consideration as policy specifics were debated and finally determined," the lawmakers wrote. "For example, after a full year of raging inflation, without any signs of abating anytime soon, Americans deserve to know if OMB considered how these actions would make inflation worse."

While Democrats maintained control over the Senate in the midterms elections, Republicans managed to win a slim majority over the House — and they're likely to use that power to investigate the Biden administration. For example, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he's eyeing investigations on how Biden handled the pandemic and his withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, among other things.

Student-loan forgiveness is on the list, as well — Foxx and other Republican lawmakers have been highly critical of debt relief because they argued it would cost taxpayers and requires Congressional approval. They have supported the two lawsuits that have successfully put a pause on the implementation of the debt relief.

Now, Foxx and Smith want the OMB to preserve information related to the timing of Biden's August announcement of debt relief in coordination with the midterms, any estimates on the impact of inflation the relief will cause, and the cost of the relief per month to US taxpayers.

As Insider previously reported , while House Republicans might also try to block debt relief on their own through legislation, the fate of student-loan forgiveness ultimately rests in the courts because they will not have sufficient votes to override a veto from Biden.

Given the legal process could take months, the Education Department is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, beyond its expiration date of December 31. The department has also taken matters to the Supreme Court, most recently appealing the decision of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to continue its pause on Biden's debt relief. It's unclear at this point what the nation's highest court will decide, and in the meantime, the department has begun notifying borrowers that their applications for relief have been approved.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 92

slimim
2d ago

Take care of Americans 1st! We do everything for those in other countries who'se Government does nothing for them but blow up their country!

Reply
15
Kira Balderston
2d ago

I'm in one of the highest tax brackets, without getting the benefit of all the loopholes of the very wealthy. I want my tax dollars to go towards those that need the help. You grow a society from the bottom up, not the top down! Help the ones that are on the lowest level of our society. It makes everyone above them have a better foundation!

Reply(1)
12
BruceJackson
2d ago

Puts this Bumbler in Chief in the hot seat and see how worthless his executive orders are when hes getting grilled from Congressional nominees. Make sure to subpoena records involving his collusion to assist Hunter Biden from avoiding criminal prosecution as well.

Reply
12
Related
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
The Badger Project

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Business Insider

Business Insider

741K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy