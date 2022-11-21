ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G01vh_0jIaUHAx00
Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/US Capitol Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Northeast DC hotel room over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of First Street on a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Once inside a hotel room, officers found an unconscious woman suffering from a gunshot wound, they said.

The grisly discovery was made inside the Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/US Capitol, police confirmed to Fox5DC.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. She was identified as 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast, DC.

The teen was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School, WUSA9 reports. In a letter to parents, Principal Sah Brown expressed his condolences to Wilson's family and said that a mental health team would be at the school on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a homicide case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting an anonymous tip to 50411.

Comments / 3

 

