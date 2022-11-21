ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Upper Nazareth Police Photo Credit: Upper Nazareth Police via Facebook

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday.

The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.

Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Upper Nazareth Township Police Department and the Coroner’s office. No further details were released.

