TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
CBS News
Amazon Black Friday sale: Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time best price
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's Black Friday sale has already started, and new deals are being added all the time. Amazon is marking the...
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Engadget
Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions
Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock at their cheapest price ever, but act fast
Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 by $50 for Black Friday. AppleAnd saving $50 on AirPods isn't the only Apple deal you'll want to take a bite of!
Best streaming deals in November 2022: up to 80% off in the Black Friday sales
Save money with the best Black Friday streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
Android Headlines
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Costco’s Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and it is always a great time to find deals on tech and electronics. Wholesale retailer Costco is among the stores participating in Black...
Phone Arena
Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today
As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount. But what's certainly a...
TechRadar
How to get a really cheap Fitbit deal on Black Friday
Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? As the Black Friday Fitbit deals have kicked off in earnest, you can get great discounts on some of the most sought-after smartwatches and trackers from now until Cyber Monday, November 28. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker, or a fully-fledged Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4 smartwatch, this week is the time to pick one up.
TechRadar
I’m using Black Friday to Marie Kondo my desk - here are the best deals I found
If you’re anything like me, you find great satisfaction from investing in new ways to get organised, and Black Friday deals are a great opportunity to save some money on your clean-up kick. I’ll preface this with a necessary disclosure: I am messy. There, I said it. I’m a...
TechRadar
5 gaming monitor deals you can't pass up this Black Friday
The holidays are always a great time to pick up a new gaming monitor thanks to all the fantastic deals you can find online. Whether you're looking for a high-refresh 1080p display for esports like this Alienware AW2521HFL on sale for $199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) or a stunning 4K display like this Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for $799 at Newegg (opens in new tab), there is almost certainly a deal on the right monitor for you among the various retailers.
TechRadar
This superb Black Friday antivirus deal from Bitdefender saves you up to 70%
We've already ranked Bitdefender as one of the best antivirus providers out there, so it only makes sense to take advantage of this with its freshly announced Black Friday Antivirus deals. This particular deal saves you a huge 70% off a full year of protection, of up to five devices....
TechRadar
TikTok made me buy it: a Black Friday roundup of the best TikTok tech
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘TikTok made me buy it or ‘I saw it on TikTok’ over the last couple of years. If you’ve got a friend like me who is constantly on the app you’ve definitely heard it a million times. TikTok has...
TechRadar
Purple's new budget mattress just got even cheaper in this top Black Friday mattress deal
Purple is one of America's most popular bed-in-a-box brands, and right now there's a Black Friday mattress offer that knocks $100 off the all-new NewDay mattress (opens in new tab). The NewDay was added to the range just a month or so ago, as a more budget-friendly option for those who want the incredible pressure relief, but are on a tighter budget.
Target Black Friday ad 2022: iPhone 14, Pixel 6a, PS5, & AirPods deals
Black Friday 2022 is less than a week away, with the big November 25th sale approaching fast. We’ve been showing you plenty of exciting early deals that are already available online from various retailers. In what follows, we will cover the Target Black Friday 2022 ad and some of its best tech deals.
