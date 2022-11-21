ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WKRC

Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver accused of ramming police cruisers during pursuit

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Camp Dennison man is accused of ramming several police cruisers during a police chase. Reed Diehl faces failure to comply with police, aggravated menacing and gun charges. Police were pursuing Diehl after a woman said he threatened to "kill everyone she loved," including her mother and...
CAMP DENNISON, OH
WKRC

Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
FAIRFIELD, OH
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
FAIRFIELD, OH
whio.com

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Fairfield. The checkpoint will be held on from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

