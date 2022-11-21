Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
Fox 19
NKY woman facing manslaughter charge following man’s suspected overdose death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a man’s suspected overdose death. Jennifer Moore, 38, of Walton, was arrested Tuesday for manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, and drug trafficking charges, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
WKRC
Driver accused of ramming police cruisers during pursuit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Camp Dennison man is accused of ramming several police cruisers during a police chase. Reed Diehl faces failure to comply with police, aggravated menacing and gun charges. Police were pursuing Diehl after a woman said he threatened to "kill everyone she loved," including her mother and...
WKRC
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WKRC
Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WKRC
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
whio.com
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Fairfield. The checkpoint will be held on from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from...
