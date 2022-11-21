Read full article on original website
Related
Do I need a license to sell food made in my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home bakers and cooking entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Illinois may be wondering: is it legal to sell food I make at home? Prior to 2022, Illinois Cottage Food Law limited the sale of food made in the home to farmers’ markets. But starting in January 2022, with the […]
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs
If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
One of the Most Beloved Christmas Stories Came From the Mind of an Illinois Dad
The story of a young reindeer named Rudolph (and his very shiny nose) is known by millions of people of all ages all around the world. Have you ever wondered where that tale came from - what mind created such a beloved character? Would you believe some fella from Illinois came up with it? It seems unlikely, but it's true.
starvedrock.media
Most popular baby names for girls in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois
After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
Illinois Residents Are Being Duped By This Innocent-Looking Lost Dog Scam
There are many benefits to living in a social media age, but unfortunately, there are a lot of disadvantages that come along with it. We all turn to social media to share and get information for pretty much anything, but this gives scammers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of us too.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
As Illinois' COVID-19 Cases Climb, Officials Issue Safety Guidance for Thanksgiving
Illinois health officials reported 14,388 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 16, along with 59 additional deaths over the past seven days. The metrics are reflective of a slight increase, as the state saw 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths in the previous week. Officials also noted 21 counties still...
WTHI
Staying healthy this Thanksgiving with the Illinois Department of Health
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Many states are bracing for an increased spread of respiratory viruses this holiday season. Now, the Illinois Department of Health wants to remind you of some safety tips going into Thanksgiving day. Right now, health experts are looking out for these three illnesses. These include Respiratory...
RSV, flu have pediatric ICUs at critical levels across Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Doctors are warning families to be careful with their Thanksgiving plans because of a spike in pediatric flu and continued RSV infections. RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is the respiratory virus that is most serious in young children. Pediatric ICU beds are still at critical levels across the state. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the emergency room at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital saw a huge influx in patients this past weekend on account of both viral infections. "Every parent should be hyper aware this is a very...
WAND TV
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
The Oldest Town In Illinois Is Also The First Capitol Of The State
It is always great to look at the history of states and cities in that state. Today we are looking at Illinois' oldest town. We will be looking at the Library of Congress to get our results!. Some Of The Oldest Towns. Here are some of the older towns in...
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Comments / 0