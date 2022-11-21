ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
Staying healthy this Thanksgiving with the Illinois Department of Health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Many states are bracing for an increased spread of respiratory viruses this holiday season. Now, the Illinois Department of Health wants to remind you of some safety tips going into Thanksgiving day. Right now, health experts are looking out for these three illnesses. These include Respiratory...
RSV, flu have pediatric ICUs at critical levels across Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Doctors are warning families to be careful with their Thanksgiving plans because of a spike in pediatric flu and continued RSV infections. RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is the respiratory virus that is most serious in young children. Pediatric ICU beds are still at critical levels across the state.  As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the emergency room at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital saw a huge influx in patients this past weekend on account of both viral infections. "Every parent should be hyper aware this is a very...
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
