Florida State

The smell of medical marijuana farms isn’t sitting well with neighbors

By Daralene Jones, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Medical marijuana farms are growing all over Florida, but the expansion isn’t sitting well with homeowners who live nearby.

jessica veltri
2d ago

that's so untrue. medicinal cannabis cultivation is done in secure industrial green houses or labs. no one is LEGALLY growing a retail crop in their backyard. selling and growing more plants than personal medicinal use normally brings the wrong element.

