Delaware State

WMDT.com

Delaware State Police requesting help in finding missing 15-year-old

DELAWARE –Alexis Marrero, a 15-year-old girl, has been missing since the beginning of October, and she is now an endangered missing person. The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. On October 1st, 2022, Alexis left the Christiana Mall. State police are unsure...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Riding mower blamed for Glasgow fire

No one was injured after a riding mower catching fire eventually connected to a house in the Glasgow area. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just before 5:30 pm Tuesday on Old County Road between Frazier Road and Route 896. The blaze ignited nearby materials, including...
GLASGOW, DE
firststateupdate.com

Delaware residents participate in nationwide cleanup drive along North Maryland Avenue

A nationwide cleanup drive dedicated to the Birth Centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was undertaken by residents and volunteers of the non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) at the North Maryland Avenue, Wilmington on July 17th followed by August 14th and September 11th, 2022. These events were organized by DSNDP in collaboration with Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). ‘Adopt-A-Highway (AAH)’ program is part of a year-long Nationwide Cleanup Drive undertaken by DSNDP across 14 states and 16 cities in the United States.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing

FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
MILLSBORO, DE
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman

UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Become a Food Rescue Hero in Delaware

It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware. Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Court of Chancery dismisses request for injunction to block age restrictions for gun ownership

Delaware’s Court of Chancery dismissed a challenge to the new state law prohibiting most people under the age of 21 from purchasing or owning a firearm. In dismissing the Delaware Sportsmen's Association’s lawsuit, which asked the court to place a permanent injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the new law, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock asserts the Court of Chancery doesn’t have jurisdiction to impose such an injunction.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware State Park annual passes and permits go on sale next week

Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday. The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors. 62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and...
DELAWARE STATE

