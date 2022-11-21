Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police requesting help in finding missing 15-year-old
DELAWARE –Alexis Marrero, a 15-year-old girl, has been missing since the beginning of October, and she is now an endangered missing person. The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. On October 1st, 2022, Alexis left the Christiana Mall. State police are unsure...
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
Pa. man reportedly gets 20 years for torturing mom to death, taking nearly 300 selfies with her body
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man who reportedly beat his mother to death in 2019 and took pictures with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. On Sept. 2, 2019, South Fayette Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at...
WDEL 1150AM
Riding mower blamed for Glasgow fire
No one was injured after a riding mower catching fire eventually connected to a house in the Glasgow area. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just before 5:30 pm Tuesday on Old County Road between Frazier Road and Route 896. The blaze ignited nearby materials, including...
firststateupdate.com
Delaware residents participate in nationwide cleanup drive along North Maryland Avenue
A nationwide cleanup drive dedicated to the Birth Centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was undertaken by residents and volunteers of the non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) at the North Maryland Avenue, Wilmington on July 17th followed by August 14th and September 11th, 2022. These events were organized by DSNDP in collaboration with Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). ‘Adopt-A-Highway (AAH)’ program is part of a year-long Nationwide Cleanup Drive undertaken by DSNDP across 14 states and 16 cities in the United States.
firststateupdate.com
Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, the Westmoreland County coroner said. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
wdiy.org
Abandoned Pet Potbellied Pigs Are Wandering Around Southern Delaware
Abandoned potbellied pigs are running wild in southern Delaware. WHYY's Cris Barrish reports on the state's alert to owners and the public. (Original air-date: 11/22/22)
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
WDEL 1150AM
Become a Food Rescue Hero in Delaware
It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware. Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks eight days away
Delaware residents have just over a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
delawarepublic.org
Court of Chancery dismisses request for injunction to block age restrictions for gun ownership
Delaware’s Court of Chancery dismissed a challenge to the new state law prohibiting most people under the age of 21 from purchasing or owning a firearm. In dismissing the Delaware Sportsmen's Association’s lawsuit, which asked the court to place a permanent injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the new law, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock asserts the Court of Chancery doesn’t have jurisdiction to impose such an injunction.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State Park annual passes and permits go on sale next week
Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday. The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors. 62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and...
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
Comments / 5