2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
NFL Week 12 2022: Picks and predictions for every game

It’s time for our NFL Week 12 picks and predictions, starting with a trio of intriguing Thanksgiving Day clashes. Enjoy the turkey!. The Lions have won three straight, and the Bills are now playing a second consecutive game in Detroit. The world is on tilt. That said, Buffalo might not have to put on Thanksgiving.
Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for six games now, and tonight's meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers will make that seven. Dealing with right heel soreness, the Suns are an even 3-3 with Cameron Payne's presence in the starting lineup. Still without Cam Johnson, Phoenix is currently...
76ers vs. Hornets prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. This betting preview for...
Giants vs. Cowboys Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day

A classic NFC East battle will take place on Thanksgiving Day when the New York Giants head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Want some to have some extra fun betting on the game? Might I suggest sprinkling on a same game parlay. Remember, these parlays are difficult to hit, so you may want to wager less than you would on a normal bet.
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
NCAA Basketball: Top mid-major and high-major performers early in 2022-23

After the first two weeks of the NCAA Basketball season, we are starting to learn which teams and which players are going to make an impact. The individual players finally have enough counting stats to determine if the one good game was an outlier or more of the normal output for the player. In the first two weeks, we have noticed that not much has changed and the players we thought would be the stars of each team are turning out to be just that. Who were the best players of the last two weeks though?
