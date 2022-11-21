ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Topeka woman killed in northeast Kansas rollover

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE8wg_0jIaQJnZ00

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Topeka woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie County. It happened early Sunday on U.S. Highway 24 west of Pleasant View Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Alexis Brianna Ward was driving her Honda Accord west when she veered off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed the middle lane. Then, the car veered to the left and then rolled.

Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home

Ward was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves 2 people dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Ford Ranger traveling south on I-635 approaching I-70 was driving aggressively and went off the road to the right. The Ford continue through the ditch and went airborne after […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman

BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy