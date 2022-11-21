Topeka woman killed in northeast Kansas rollover

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Topeka woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie County. It happened early Sunday on U.S. Highway 24 west of Pleasant View Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Alexis Brianna Ward was driving her Honda Accord west when she veered off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed the middle lane. Then, the car veered to the left and then rolled.

Ward was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.