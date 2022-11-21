ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Celebrates 8th Floor Expansion

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony on Tuesday and celebrated the completion of the hospital's 8th floor, known as the Dr. George W. Smith West Wing and Anne and Jeff Davis Waiting Room. Named for...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don't have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

County mayor appoints Heather Fleming as Human Resources director

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Heather Fleming as the County's new Human Resources director. Fleming is an attorney who most recently served as the deputy director of Human Resources and risk manager for the City of Clarksville. She also served as the City's chief of staff from August 2017 through 2018. She was hired by the City of Clarksville as an attorney in 2016.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Downtown Nashville's Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has […] The post Downtown Nashville's Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU's Aristocrat of Bands Receives Two Grammy Nominations

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category!. AOB also received a second Grammy nod for their collaboration on Spoken Word Artist and Poet, J....
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Lauren Alaina announces her engagement from Opry stage

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina announced her engagement over the weekend. And she picked the Grand Ole Opry as the place to do it. The reality TV and country music star is a proud Opry member. On Saturday night, she told the crowd "I was...
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare's HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.'s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare's headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Chapel Hill Christian Academy head of school on how they started, what they have planned | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sara Hendrix is the head of school for the new Chapel Hill Christian Academy. This week, she joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville's Conversation to talk about the inspiration behind the school, which opened just as the pandemic was starting, and she shares some big news about the land they've acquired in Sango for their new school campus.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD offering Safe Surrender opportunities for non-violent offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has organized two opportunities for Davidson County residents to clear their criminal records of any non-violent offenses that have been ignored or avoided. The program is called Nashville Safe Surrender, which will take place Friday, December 2, from 8 a.m. -...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

