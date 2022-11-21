Read full article on original website
Voices: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup
Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert. Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in […]
Shocking World Cup upset: Saudi Arabia beats Lionel Messi's Argentina
DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina. The South American champion and one of...
World Cup will help Qatar improve on human rights, Spain's gay sports minister says
MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Human rights in Qatar will improve as it hosts people from all over the globe for the World Cup, bolstering freedom and tolerance in the country, Spain's openly gay Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday. The termination of the 37-year-old forward’s contract comes after he conducted an explosive interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. It...
McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair
DOHA, Qatar — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Wales. The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night's training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair.
German Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Berlin made it clear on Thursday that the Patriot air defence units it offered to Poland are intended for use on NATO territory, countering demands by Warsaw for the system to be sent to Ukraine.
These videos aren’t actually from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
VERIFY is fact-checking images or videos claiming to be from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. These viral videos were not taken during the current tournament.
Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogWith superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading...
