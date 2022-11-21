Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto is breaking the Google-Amazon-Apple monopoly on user data
For decades, banks and insurance firms employed the same mostly static but highly profitable and centralized business models. Also for decades, Big Tech firms such as Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Google have monopolized user data for their profit. However, blockchain projects could significantly challenge Big Tech’s grip on user data.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
Facebook sued for collecting personal data to target adverts
In high court case that could set precedent for millions, Tanya O’Carroll alleges owner Meta is breaking UK data laws
cryptopotato.com
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
TechCrunch
Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states
“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
TechRadar
Coinbase crypto accounts targeted in phishing, fake support chat attacks
Cybercriminals are targeting users of cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, MetaMask, Crypto.com, and KuCoin with a brand new phishing campaign that aims to steal huge amounts of money. Researchers from PIXM recently discovered a campaign that uses legitimate web hosting services, in this case, Microsoft Azure Web Apps, to host multiple phishing...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Security Experts Say These Bad Browsing Habits Are Putting Your Personal Data At Risk
Think browsing the internet is just an innocent pastime that should require zero thought or security measures?. That’s not exactly the truth. You could be making browsing mistakes and getting into bad browsing habits that have an impact on your personal data and security. Tech Security Expert John Earle, president of Protocol 86, says these are the bad browsing habits that are putting your personal data at risk.
cryptopotato.com
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
decrypt.co
Uniswap Says It Now Collects Certain Data From Users
The popular decentralized exchange made it clear that it doesn’t collect personal data like names and IP addresses. Major decentralized exchange Uniswap today said it collects some user data, such as traders’ device type or browser—but no personal data. The decentralized exchange (DEX) said in a Monday...
cryptopotato.com
Beyond Bitcoin – El Salvador Wants to Create a Legal Framework for All Crypto Assets
El Salvador released a bill that could enforce regulations in the local cryptocurrency industry. The government of El Salvador presented a bill that could set comprehensive rules on the local crypto sector and regulate the operations of all digital asset providers in the country. The ruling body is also one step closer to issuing blockchain bonds that could aid the development of certain BTC endeavors in the Central American nation.
TechCrunch
Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts
Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
wealthinsidermag.com
Uniswap Labs Releases Privacy Policy; Data and Privacy Protected
Uniswap Labs Releases Privacy Policy; Data and Privacy Protected. Labs released the company’s privacy policy to show the customers the way in which they protect their data and privacy. It includes the details of the data collected, and the reasons and the ways in which they are shared, without...
Urgent Black Friday 2022 warning for all shoppers who have a PayPal account
SCAMMERS have come up with a cunning new way to con people out of their hard earned cash. It's happening via PayPal and just in time for Black Friday and Christmas. And worst of all it uses genuine emails to trick you. Experts have likened it to the nasty romance...
cryptopotato.com
Gemini Is Working With Genesis to Find Solution for Earn Users
The report comes as possible bankruptcy looms over Genesis as it struggles to raise fresh capital. Crypto exchange Gemini revealed working closely with Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group, Inc, to find a solution for Earn users to redeem their funds. In a series of tweets, the...
cryptopotato.com
DCG Subsidiary to Acquire Bitcoin Mining Facilities and Other Assets From Compute North
Compute North had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Digital Currency Group’s subsidiary and crypto mining firm Foundry Digital plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the United States from the embattled Bitcoin miner Compute North. In the latest press release, Foundry also said it would...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase CEO Assures Fully Backed Bitcoin Reserves, CZ Deletes Doubtful Tweet
Binance’s CEO released a tweet suggesting Coinbase may be under some financial trouble, but quickly retracted it. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong quelled concerns about the state of his company’s Bitcoin holdings on Tuesday, following doubtful suggestions from rival exchange owner Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Binance’s CEO has since deleted...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
