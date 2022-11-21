Read full article on original website
Santa arrives at Crossgates Mall
With Thanksgiving coming and going this week, everyone is getting in the Christmas spirit. Santa will be making his debut at Crossgates mall on Friday, November 25.
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
Lake George’s Spectacular ‘Lite Up The Village’ This Weekend!
It is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season. Lake George will "Lite Up The Village" this Saturday, November 26th starting at 5:30. The village will have live music, parades, fireworks, and more. When Do They "Lite Up the Village"?. There is a performance at 5:45 pm...
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
Free Christmas shopping held at local churches
Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it's time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.
‘Holiday Ramble in the Stockade’ date set
The Holiday Ramble in the Stockade will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New gaming shop opens in Amsterdam’s Riverfront Center
Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
53rd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner deliveries underway
Equinox has begun to deliver Thanksgiving meals throughout the Capital Region.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
North Adams Winter Market returning Friday
The North Adams Winter Market will be returning on Friday, and will last until Sunday at a new location this year.
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County through Nov. 25
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people seeking shelter.
Police carry the torch at Lake George Polar Plunge
Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state's Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George's not-frozen-but-cold waters.
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
City of Cohoes water main break
According to the City of Cohoes, there is a water main break on Chestnut Street that has interrupted water service to residents in the immediate area.
Hall of Fame jockey to race in 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot
Ramón Domínguez is trading in his saddle for a pair of running shoes! The retired Hall of Fame jockey is preparing to run in the 75th annual Troy Turkey Troy on Thursday.
Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
