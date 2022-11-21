ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Londonderry alert: Man forced to drive at gunpoint to police station

A delivery driver has been forced at gunpoint to drive a suspicious object to a Londonderry police station. The grey Ford Mondeo was hijacked by a number of men at about 22:30 GMT on Sunday. The driver was forced to abandon the vehicle outside Waterside police station. He was then...
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash

Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
Tonbridge: Man charged with firing catapult at police officer

A man has been charged with firing a catapult at a pursuing police officer. Police were called to a report of a shed break-in at Lavender Hill, near Tonbridge, at 03:45 GMT on Sunday. A man identified during a search was chased on foot by an officer and two members...
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Gang members who stole up to 100 cars jailed

Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings. The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years

Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park

A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears

Businesswoman L﻿ouise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dead. Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, from Harrow and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, from Barnet deny murdering Ms Kam. T﻿heir trial has opened with jurors hearing from the prosecution. Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and...
W﻿omen drugged victim with GHB - murder trial

A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. S﻿aul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Bridgwater man Lee Shiers jailed for kidnapping girl, 16

A man who admitted punching and kidnapping a teenage girl has been jailed for more than five years. Lee Shiers, 36, of Horsey Lane, Bridgwater, dragged the 16-year-old towards his car as she walked home, Taunton Crown Court was told. The victim was punched repeatedly by Shiers and told the...
Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
Solihull domestic abuse murders prompt MP's call for more police

Officers were "systematically removed" from a town where two women were killed while begging police for help, an MP has said. Julian Knight, MP for Solihull, spoke out after the murders of Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, who were killed by Ms Oudeh's abusive estranged husband. Mr Knight has called...
Sarah Sands: ‘Mum killed our abuser - it didn’t stop the nightmares’

Eight years ago, Sarah Sands stabbed a convicted paedophile to death. Speaking together for the first time, her three sons tell BBC News they were all sexually abused by him, and how they feel now about their mother's crime. On an autumn night in 2014, Sarah Sands left her east...
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital

A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force

The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...

