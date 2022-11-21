Read full article on original website
Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter
Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter.
Users are split over Black Twitter's chances to survive under Elon Musk
Black Twitter is mourning the possible end of the influential community they found on Twitter more than a decade ago, but users are split between finding a new app or staying put.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
The South Korean defense industry believes it has the the weapons to reach President Yoon Suk Yeol's goal of becoming the world's fourth biggest arms exporter. Dozens of militaries are interested.
I Apologize In Advance, But Non-Americans Think These 23 American Wedding Trends Are Very "Weird"
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Pope Francis was secretly taped during phone call with cardinal, court hears
Pope Francis was secretly taped during a phone call with one of his cardinals, it emerged during an on-going financial trial at the Vatican on Thursday.
World Cup 2022: U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag to support women's rights movement, then backtracks amid backlash
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Soccer sparked a geopolitical storm here at the 2022 World Cup by altering Iran’s flag in social media graphics ahead of a meeting between the two nations in a decisive Group B game. U.S. Soccer said Sunday that the alterations were intentional, and were...
Start your week smart: China, Severe weather, Landslide, World Cup, Irene Cara
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The nation's hope for a Thanksgiving reprieve is shattered by another tragic spate of gun violence
As the nation's psyche was shattered by yet another mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, the moments of terror recounted by Walmart employee Jessie Wilczewski -- who survived a Tuesday night attack that killed at least six people -- reflected the position of hopelessness where America once again finds itself when it comes to gun violence.
Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy
Protests are erupting across China, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure.
Taiwan votes in local elections billed as message for China and the world
Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
Emergency declared after deadly landslide on Italian island of Ischia
Italy has declared a state of emergency after at least one person was killed as heavy rain caused a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia on Saturday.
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across China, including at universities, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season
This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations.
Puzzling debate over Roman coin authenticity could determine legacy of 'fake' emperor
Scientists say they have proven the authenticity of several Roman coins — providing evidence that an emperor disregarded as fake might in fact have been real. But not everyone agrees.
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
