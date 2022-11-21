ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Stock Up: Several Gamecocks Getting NFL Love

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EdLg_0jIaPIsd00

All eyes were in Columbia this past weekend, and NFL talent evaluators were impressed with what South Carolina put on tape.

The NFL has been kind to South Carolina; many former Gamecocks go on to do great things in the professional ranks.

Therefore, the Williams-Brice press boxes always have multiple NFL talent evaluators roaming. There was an abundance of scouts in attendance on Saturday night, and they came away thrilled with the results.

Multiple Gamecocks made themselves serious money. Others solidified their status, and one reminded everyone of what he could be. The jury is still out on all prospects, but the early signs look positive.

Spencer Rattler, QB

Quarterback Spencer Rattler quarterbacked the best game in school history . He tossed six touchdowns, a single-game program record, and went over 400 yards in the win.

The numbers are impressive, but the process was astounding. Rattler made every high-level throw a scout could ask for, going off-platform, across his body, changing his arm angle, and more.

The Rattler we saw on Saturday was a first-round draft pick. He wouldn't go nearly that high in this upcoming draft, but some think he may declare. These next two games hold a lot of weight and potentially a lot of money for No. 7.

Antwane Wells, WR

While wide receiver Antwane Wells is eligible for the upcoming draft, many figure he returns to school in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

He emerged as their top target earlier this season, but NFL chatter didn't start until his dominant performance against the Volunteers. Wells' body control and catch-point skills are attractive to every team, as those are two of the most translatable skills.

Wells was the target whenever the Gamecocks needed a big play. He works the middle of the field well and keeps his feet moving, always looking for open space.

Jaheim Bell, TE

Fans have been clamoring for tight end Jaheim Bell to get more touches, and they were appeased over the past two weeks. Bell scored two touchdowns against Tennessee and flashed his unique versatility.

Bell should be a YAC monster at the next level. He has a powerful lower body that pushes him through contact and has an innate ability to slip the first tackle.

The coaching staff has used him at running back at some point this season, showcasing his ability to do extraordinary things. Bell should do damage in a West Coast system predicated on getting the ball out quickly.

Cam Smith, CB

Many made the trip to see corner Cam Smith in person. Scouts have been drooling over his fiery nature and cover skills for years, and he cemented his status as a first-round pick.

Smith drew the assignment of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the runaway favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award. Hyatt is from the area and made a point of broadcasting his plan for revenge after South Carolina didn't offer him in high school.

Hyatt never got a chance to set that plan in motion. Smith swarmed him all evening, remaining physical and in-phase for four quarters while tackling in space when necessary.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

SEC Shorts trolls Tennessee after Gamecocks' blowout win

South Carolina football fans aren’t the only ones having some fun at Tennessee’s expense after the Gamecocks’ 63-38 thumping of the Volunteers on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Tennessee entered the game with a No. 5 ranking and a likely pretty clear path to the College Football...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return

A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
664
Followers
430
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy