Pensacola, FL

AL.com

How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town

The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, admitting that he illegally sold a gun without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen’s plea to one count of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license resolves a case that was about to go to trial. Prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain that will bind the judge to a sentence of zero to 18 months; originally, Hansen had been facing five years in prison.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

D.C. Reeves prepares to be sworn in as Mayor of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monday marked Mayor Grover Robinson's last day in office serving the City of Pensacola. Robinson was elected into office in 2018, after serving as an Escambia County commissioner. "I also obviously would like to thank the people of the City of Pensacola," Robinson said. "It's certainly been...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orlandoweekly.com

Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

City Council honors outgoing members including Mayor Grover Robinson, and swears in mayor elect D.C. Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — City Council will held two special meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to recognize outgoing City Council members and Mayor Grover C. Robinson, along with swearing in new City Council members and mayor elect D.C. Reeves. “Today’s the greatest honor of my life,” said Reeves. “I’m humbled by the love I’ve felt […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola parks will get $350,000 playground equipment makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Seven Pensacola parks will have brand new GameTime playgrounds. The $325,000 commercial equipment make over of top-of-the-line fun will be spread throughout Pensacola. Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision, and Pintado Parks will split $155,468 for four different playground sets and East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks will split $169,881 for three other ones.
PENSACOLA, FL

