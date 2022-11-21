Pink delivered a heartwarming tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John during the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. The “So What” singer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to perform “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in honor of the “Grease” icon, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Ahead of her performance she told “Entertainment Tonight,” “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing ‘Grease’ in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song.” Throughout Newton-John’s career, she received 10 AMAs and...

