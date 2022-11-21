ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Pink sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ during Olivia Newton-John AMAs tribute

Pink delivered a heartwarming tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John during the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. The “So What” singer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to perform “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in honor of the “Grease” icon, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Ahead of her performance she told “Entertainment Tonight,” “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing ‘Grease’ in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song.” Throughout Newton-John’s career, she received 10 AMAs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Bustle

Pink’s Daughter Helped Her Rehearse For The AMAs’ Olivia Newton-John Tribute

Pink is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John. The “So What” singer performed a tribute to the late Grease star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and it turns out that she had a little assistance from someone special: her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. Newton-John died on Aug. 9 at her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Sings Toby Keith at BMI Country Awards [Watch]

Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were among the contemporary hitmakers to celebrate Toby Keith with a song at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Singing "Should've Been a Cowboy," Underwood paid tribute to a fellow Oklahoman on a night when Keith became a BMI Icon. He joins an...
RadarOnline

'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album

From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs

Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Valerie Bertinelli celebrates her divorce becoming official

Valerie Bertinelli is now "happily divorced." The actress and Food Network star posted a video Tuesday on her verified Twitter account in which she celebrated of her divorce from Tom Vitale being finalized. In the video, Bertinelli said she was at the airport heading to see her son Wolfgang Van...
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'

One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Guardian

‘We beat Radiohead at football 25-4’: Ride’s Andy Bell

Have you ever pretended to be the Erasure frontman to get a better table in a restaurant? TeeDubyaBee. No, but Andy and I have a brilliant little friendship that’s developed over Twitter after people started tagging the wrong one. I’d tweet funny replies, like “I wish I had a little respect …” A couple of years ago I reached out to him for something which unfortunately he wasn’t able to do, but he said he’d be up for something and we are talking about working together. You read it here first.

