Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look at 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) This all-American girl stole the show during the American Music Awards red carpet. Carrie Underwood rocked a full-length Tony Ward dress complete with mutil-colored shimmering detail for the Nov. 20 event. Carrie is also set to perform her hit song...
Pink sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ during Olivia Newton-John AMAs tribute
Pink delivered a heartwarming tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John during the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. The “So What” singer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to perform “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in honor of the “Grease” icon, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Ahead of her performance she told “Entertainment Tonight,” “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing ‘Grease’ in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song.” Throughout Newton-John’s career, she received 10 AMAs and...
Miranda Lambert Is Romantically Laced in Pink Dress & Invisible Heels at CMA Awards 2022 With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
The biggest names in country music are making their way to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Miranda Lambert led the way on the red carpet. The award-winning country music singer appeared alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert pulled out...
Miranda Lambert 'Acts Up' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards After Making Cheeky Birthday Request — Photos
A couple that "acts up" together — stays together! On Tuesday, November 8, Miranda Lambert shared a fun video to Instagram of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin dancing while having a cocktail before walking the red carpet at the BMI Country Awards. Article continues below advertisement. "Actin up tonight...
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Pink’s Daughter Helped Her Rehearse For The AMAs’ Olivia Newton-John Tribute
Pink is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John. The “So What” singer performed a tribute to the late Grease star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and it turns out that she had a little assistance from someone special: her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. Newton-John died on Aug. 9 at her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.
Elle King Joins Black Keys for Fiery Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney brought a strong burst of rock and roll to the 2022 CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night for a fitting tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis. The genre-bending trio put their own spin on "Great Balls of Fire," Lewis' trademark...
Carrie Underwood Sings Toby Keith at BMI Country Awards [Watch]
Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were among the contemporary hitmakers to celebrate Toby Keith with a song at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Singing "Should've Been a Cowboy," Underwood paid tribute to a fellow Oklahoman on a night when Keith became a BMI Icon. He joins an...
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
Carly Pearce Gives a Nod to Her Musical Hero With ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
The 2022 CMA Awards opened with a star-studded tribute to Loretta Lynn on Wednesday night, but the ceremony also included another heartfelt nod to the late country legend. Carly Pearce took the stage to perform "Dear Miss Loretta," a heartfelt ode to her fellow Kentucky native that she penned for her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone.
Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs
Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
Valerie Bertinelli celebrates her divorce becoming official
Valerie Bertinelli is now "happily divorced." The actress and Food Network star posted a video Tuesday on her verified Twitter account in which she celebrated of her divorce from Tom Vitale being finalized. In the video, Bertinelli said she was at the airport heading to see her son Wolfgang Van...
Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'
One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
‘We beat Radiohead at football 25-4’: Ride’s Andy Bell
Have you ever pretended to be the Erasure frontman to get a better table in a restaurant? TeeDubyaBee. No, but Andy and I have a brilliant little friendship that’s developed over Twitter after people started tagging the wrong one. I’d tweet funny replies, like “I wish I had a little respect …” A couple of years ago I reached out to him for something which unfortunately he wasn’t able to do, but he said he’d be up for something and we are talking about working together. You read it here first.
