Cleveland Scene

31 Ways to Tell If Someone's Not From Cleveland

Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they've never been to the West Side Market. Or they don't worship the Browns. Or they make a face when you say 'ope.'. Then you ask what...
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic officer creates a crosswalk dance party

CLEVELAND — Heading in to work in the morning can be tough, but an Ohio police officer is helping put some pep in people's steps by bringing a boost of energy to everyone who passes by. Outside one of the top-ranked health care centers in the country, you could...
WKYC

Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video

CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
wksu.org

Why demolishing the Wolstein Center is a good move for CSU and Cleveland

Cleveland State University’s proposed new master plan includes tearing down the 31-year-old Wolstein Center. The deteriorating downtown arena where CSU plays basketball has been running a deficit for years. Ideastream Public Media commentator Terry Pluto said the Wolstein Center, initially called the CSU Convocation Center, was expected to be...
cleveland.com

Harry Connick Jr. bringing a love of performance and the holidays to Cleveland on ‘A Holiday Celebration’ tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a boy in New Orleans, Harry Connick Jr. wowed audiences and renowned jazz artists alike with his piano prowess. He knew then that he loved nothing more than performing for an audience. More than 40 years later, he says he still feels the same way and will be just as excited when he takes the stage on Nov. 25 at Playhouse Square’s State Theater as part of his “A Holiday Celebration” tour.
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
iheart.com

Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State

CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
