CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special painting by a young Chicago artist was unveiled Wednesday at the Chicago police station in Englewood.High schooler Jasmine Standley dedicated the painting to the officers at the Englewood District station. Police asked Jasmine to create a painting after seeing her story on CBS 2 this past summer.Jasmine spent every day of her summer painting in her front yard as a way to promote positivity."I think she's a great artist. She's a budding young talent," Chicago Police Cmdr. Rodney Hill said.Jasmine's painting features police officers out in the Englewood community; along with a school, a swimming pool, and lots of happy faces."People just say Englewood is just a bad neighborhood, and everything, but it's everywhere. Englewood is not the only bad neighborhood. I would like Englewood to be like this," Jasmine said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO