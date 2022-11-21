Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
nadignewspapers.com
Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue
A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop
WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Chicago shooting near CTA 95th Street Red Line stop injures teen girl
Chicago police said a teenage girl was injured in a shooting near a South Side CTA stop Tuesday afternoon.
Chicago police arrest suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside West Loop bus station
Chicago police announced charges in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
Chicago police officer who shot unarmed man at River North Red Line station found not guilty
A judge found a Chicago police officer not guilty in the shooting of a man at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in 2020.
Englewood teen creates painting for neighborhood police station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special painting by a young Chicago artist was unveiled Wednesday at the Chicago police station in Englewood.High schooler Jasmine Standley dedicated the painting to the officers at the Englewood District station. Police asked Jasmine to create a painting after seeing her story on CBS 2 this past summer.Jasmine spent every day of her summer painting in her front yard as a way to promote positivity."I think she's a great artist. She's a budding young talent," Chicago Police Cmdr. Rodney Hill said.Jasmine's painting features police officers out in the Englewood community; along with a school, a swimming pool, and lots of happy faces."People just say Englewood is just a bad neighborhood, and everything, but it's everywhere. Englewood is not the only bad neighborhood. I would like Englewood to be like this," Jasmine said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple...
71-year-old man found dead in street after apparent Brighton Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a separate hit-and-run crash Monday night. That suspect also remains at large.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
fox32chicago.com
2 dead, 16 injured after stolen SUV crashes into multiple other vehicles on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near 87th Street and Cottage Grove. Chicago police say during the evening rush, a stolen Dodge Charger out of Markham was traveling the wrong way – northbound in...
fox32chicago.com
Man crashes vehicle into fences in Logan Square after suffering apparent medical episode
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after suffering an apparent medical episode and crashing his vehicle Wednesday in Logan Square. At about 12:33 p.m., a 45-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord in the 2700 block of North Central Park when he may have experienced a medical episode and struck multiple fences.
