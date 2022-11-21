ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue

A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop

WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
WESTMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood teen creates painting for neighborhood police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special painting by a young Chicago artist was unveiled Wednesday at the Chicago police station in Englewood.High schooler Jasmine Standley dedicated the painting to the officers at the Englewood District station. Police asked Jasmine to create a painting after seeing her story on CBS 2 this past summer.Jasmine spent every day of her summer painting in her front yard as a way to promote positivity."I think she's a great artist. She's a budding young talent," Chicago Police Cmdr. Rodney Hill said.Jasmine's painting features police officers out in the Englewood community; along with a school, a swimming pool, and lots of happy faces."People just say Englewood is just a bad neighborhood, and everything, but it's everywhere. Englewood is not the only bad neighborhood. I would like Englewood to be like this," Jasmine said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect throws brick through suburban church window

La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy