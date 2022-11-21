Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
BBC
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian missile attacks risked ‘nuclear and radioactive catastrophe’, Ukraine energy chief says
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power company says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was reliant on backup diesel generators after strikes on Wednesday
BBC
National Highways traffic officers deliver £48,000 of Ukraine aid
A team of traffic officers from the East Midlands have delivered £48,000 of aid to victims of the war in Ukraine. The four-strong group, who work for National Highways, have completed five trips to eastern Europe, having raised cash to buy the supplies. They have used their annual leave...
BBC
Ukraine war refugees thank Coventry for safe haven
Ukrainian refugees have put on a concert in Coventry to thank people for giving them a safe place to stay after the Russian invasion of their homeland. The sell-out show at the city's Ukrainian Social Club included poetry, traditional dance and theatre. Irina Izotova sang a song dedicated to mothers...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
BBC
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
BBC
Tory MP calls for minister to go over asylum hotels
A Tory MP has called for Minister Robert Jenrick to "consider his position" over the "chaotic" situation with hotels housing asylum seekers. Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said it was unacceptable his council was given no notice of asylum seekers being moved into a hotel in the area. Another Tory...
BBC
Judge condemns racist abuse faced by Bayoh family
A judge has condemned the racist abuse experienced by Sheku Bayoh's family during a public inquiry into his death. Lord Bracadale said that in some instances the abuse "may amount to a hate crime" and he called for it to stop. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after he was restrained on...
BBC
Lewes Cemetery runs out of burial space
A cemetery in East Sussex has run out of space for new burials. Council officials said existing bookings at Lewes Cemetery would be honoured but no more new full burials would go ahead. They said it was a "really difficult decision" to reach but "one being repeated up and down...
Icelandic fish plant pulls out of UK citing Brexit and Covid
Nearly 200 jobs at risk as Iceland Seafood says Grimsby no longer ‘a strategic fit’
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
BBC
Sarah Sands: ‘Mum killed our abuser - it didn’t stop the nightmares’
Eight years ago, Sarah Sands stabbed a convicted paedophile to death. Speaking together for the first time, her three sons tell BBC News they were all sexually abused by him, and how they feel now about their mother's crime. On an autumn night in 2014, Sarah Sands left her east...
BBC
PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone: Widow's support for medal campaign
The wife of a US officer shot dead on duty has backed a campaign for the sacrifice of emergency workers to be officially recognised in the UK. Bryn Hughes, whose daughter PC Nicola Hughes and her colleague PC Fiona Bone were killed by a gunman in Greater Manchester, started the campaign.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
We’re not all heathens in Manchester, Andy Burnham tells ENO
Mayor of Greater Manchester steps into row over opera company’s mooted move to outside London
BBC
Pershore woman making 'amazing progress' after spine op
A Worcestershire woman who underwent a pioneering operation in Spain after her she was injured by a ceiling fan said she was making "amazing" progress. Rachel Pighills, from Pershore, suffered a complex injury which led to her skull slipping down on to her spine after the incident in 2018. Money...
BBC
Eurovision scraps jury voting in semi-finals
The Eurovision Song Contest has announced major changes to the voting process at next year's contest. Professional juries have been scrapped from the semi-finals, meaning that viewers alone will choose who qualifies for the grand final. Countries who are not competing in the contest will also be allowed to cast...
